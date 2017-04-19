Domo's Chief Analytics Officer to Speak at I-COM Global Summit on The Value of Data Visualization

Matt Belkin to Discuss Data Visualizations That Tell the Story of Marketing's Contribution to the Business

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Today Domo announced that its Chief Analytics Officer Matt Belkin will speak at the I-COM Global Summit, taking place from April 24-27, 2017, in Porto, Portugal. In this session, "The Value of Data Visualization," Belkin will talk about how marketers are entering the third wave of digital transformation. He will share how marketers can center their strategic discussions around visualized "heartbeat" metrics -- key metrics that an organization can rally around -- as part of this transformation. Belkin will also discuss how marketers armed with these "heartbeat" metrics can unify their business and empower daily decisions more successfully and efficiently than ever before.

"The massive proliferation of data, together with complex marketing channels and tactics, prevents business leaders from realizing the promises of rapid growth through digital transformation. Effective visualization is the key to unlocking this potential," said Matt Belkin, chief analytics officer at Domo.

Belkin's talk will take place on Wednesday, April 26, during the Morning Sessions of the conference.

Domo is a proud sponsor of this year's I-COM Global Summit, the world's leading Marketing Data & Measurement Strategy forum. It is attended by the industry's "who's who" from Smart Data Marketing, from companies large to small, established to start-up, global to national. I-COM Global Summit features those who are moving the needle of progress in the fast-developing space of Smart Data Marketing.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

