Don Mardak's Armageddon and the 4th Timeline Wins Gold Medal in the Readers Favorite Book Awards Competition

NEW BERLIN, WI--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - We live in uncertain times. With the chaotic and rapidly deteriorating conditions in the Middle East, the underlying threat of nuclear proliferation and the potential spread of weapons of mass destruction exist throughout the world. Add to that a collective consciousness that doesn't always agree on religion and the nature of existence, and you have the potential for conflict ending in disaster.

Author Don Mardak wrote Armageddon and the 4th Timeline to convince mankind that we do have the power to prevent such an outcome. The book is a breathtaking thriller that recently has won a gold medal in the "Christian-Fantasy/Sci-Fi" category of the recently completed 2016 Readers Favorite Book Awards Competition. This represents the eighth prize garnered by the best-selling novel.

In addition to its multiple winnings in the writing contests, Armageddon and the 4th Timeline is a riveting multi-genre read that has received nearly 200 five-star reviews. The book is a fast-paced mystical fantasy with three thought-provoking themes: the war on terror and the potential of a nuclear holocaust, travel through time to alter future events, and new-age spiritual principles that affect the way mankind coexists.

In this compelling, well-executed story, the United States' military and intelligence communities are rapidly moving toward Armageddon, while the main protagonist goes on several mind-bending odysseys through time and space in attempts to alter an important event that could change the future and prevent a nuclear holocaust.

Here are typical comments by the numerous readers and reviewers:

* "One of the best books I've ever read!"

* "Beyond excellent!"

* "Incredible from start to finish."

* "It doesn't feel like just a book, but a new scroll of some kind."

* "I'm Speechless!"

* "Impressive one-of-a-kind tale."

* "Thrilling like a roller-coaster ride with many twists and turns."

* "Mind-altering!"

* "Awesome ... in the true sense of the word."

In line with these remarkable responses, the book has recently been an Amazon Kindle #1 Best Seller in six categories. As one reviewer commented, "A thrilling ride from the first page, Armageddon and the 4th Timeline has definitely set the bar in its genre. It is thought provoking, entrancing, and filled to the brim with gut-wrenching and hold-your-breath events."

Armageddon and the 4th Timeline is a must read for Truth seekers and those who have been searching for answers to their most basic questions about life and the nature of ultimate reality. The author is willing to send review copies of his book to interested parties and is available for book signings and speaking engagements.

Book: Armageddon and the 4th Timeline

Author: Don Mardak

Website: www.donmardak.com.

Amazon.com link: http://amzn.com/B00AQ3LU4G