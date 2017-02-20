Don Nickleson Appointed Executive Chairman; Calvin Johnson named CEO of Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

CPS expands senior executive team to support growth plan

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Comprehensive Pharmacy Services (CPS), the nation's largest hospital pharmacy services provider, announced today that Don Nickleson, who has led CPS for seventeen years, has been promoted as the full time Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for CPS, and Calvin Johnson ("CJ") has been named CEO effective February 20, 2017. Johnson comes to CPS from SODEXO where he most recently served as president of the hospitals division. This leadership expansion reflects the company's aggressive strategic growth plan for the next decade of the company, which was founded over 40 years ago.

As Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nickleson will focus on developing initiatives that maximize the company's opportunities for growth, including strategic acquisitions, partnerships, large scale sales support and service line extensions, to accelerate and sustain CPS' growth plan.

"As we approach CPS' half-century mark, we are well positioned to shape our future with CJ as CEO backed by the great talent we already have at CPS," Nickleson said. "CJ brings a depth of experience with a large number of hospital systems of all sizes, and I am excited to work closely with him and the board to develop strategic initiatives that will continue to drive CPS forward as the premier healthcare organization in the pharmacy industry."

Johnson began his professional career with the U.S. Army after graduating from the US Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He earned his MBA and Master of Management from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He brings more than two decades of proven accomplishments in management and leadership of large healthcare organizations to his new position at CPS. He will be responsible for the overall strategic focus and daily operational leadership of the company.

"I look forward to working with Don and the CPS team as we build on the strengths of this impressive company to serve our health system and hospital pharmacy clients," Johnson said. "CPS has the team, the service offering, the track-record, the client base and the growth potential to continue to lead in hospital pharmacy services."

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Founded 45 years ago, and employing over 2,000 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is the nation's oldest and largest provider of pharmacy support services to more than 600 hospitals and healthcare facilities pharmacies. CPS helps hospital pharmacists tackle complex problems such as medication reconciliation, hyper-inflated drug costs, standardization, centralized distribution, retail pharmacies, compliance, 340B programs and much more, leading to increased quality, reduced admissions and lower costs. For more information, visit http://www.cpspharm.com.