Don't Miss the Z-Wave Experience Home @ CES 2017: DIY Smart Home Demo at the Sands Expo

Hosted by the Z-Wave Alliance, the Z-Wave Home is a walk-through smart home featuring the Nexia platform with voice control with Dome by Elexa, Fibaro and Jasco

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Sands Booth 41241 - The Z-Wave Alliance, an open consortium of leading global companies deploying Z-Wave is launching the first-ever Z-Wave Experience Home at CES 2017 in the Sands smart home marketplace. The Experience Home is a built-house on the show floor showcasing four different rooms and smart home scenes running across Z-Wave Alliance member brand products. Run on the Nexia hub and app, the Home will feature a living room, kitchen, bedroom and outdoor area with connected devices such as thermostats, locks, lighting, smart water management and shade control.

The Z-Wave Experience Home is the first-ever demo home showcasing multi-brand smart home functionality and do-it-yourself products all running on the interoperable Z-Wave IoT standard. Each room will include customized scenes based on real life use cases for smart home devices. The Nexia platform can also communicate with Amazon Echo, giving the house a smart home AI assistant.

Outdoor -- The outdoor area of the house will include a "never come home to a dark house" scene, with functionality that includes the garage door opening, doors unlocking and the lights turning on. The scene also demonstrates the peace of mind knowing your home & contents are safe with early water detection smart devices.

-- The outdoor area of the house will include a "never come home to a dark house" scene, with functionality that includes the garage door opening, doors unlocking and the lights turning on. The scene also demonstrates the peace of mind knowing your home & contents are safe with early water detection smart devices. Kitchen -- The "wake up to a warm home" scene will show off a perfectly lit kitchen with the added control capabilities to set scenes like "wake up, turn on lights, leave the house" with just the touch of a button. This area will also show smart home voice activation and gesture pad technology, two unique ways of hands free control during messy cooking prep or clean-up.

-- The "wake up to a warm home" scene will show off a perfectly lit kitchen with the added control capabilities to set scenes like "wake up, turn on lights, leave the house" with just the touch of a button. This area will also show smart home voice activation and gesture pad technology, two unique ways of hands free control during messy cooking prep or clean-up. Living Room -- With two scenes in one room, the living room will include a comfort scene with a one-touch controller from Nexia demonstrating easy access and control of devices like TV or videos games and the ability the check energy usage. The "movie night made easy" scene shows how one touch can activate mood lighting, lower shades and help transform a living room into a home theatre.

-- With two scenes in one room, the living room will include a comfort scene with a one-touch controller from Nexia demonstrating easy access and control of devices like TV or videos games and the ability the check energy usage. The "movie night made easy" scene shows how one touch can activate mood lighting, lower shades and help transform a living room into a home theatre. Bedroom -- The "goodnight, sleep tight" scene shows off the power of having smart home security; one press on a local control device will set the temperature, lock the doors, and set the lights for peaceful sleep. During the night, intruders can be scared away with a panic button that triggers a siren or turns on the lights in an emergency.

The Z-Wave Experience Home shows off the Z-Wave ecosystem and the way consumers are able to build a whole-home DIY solution for their connected home by choosing from a variety of brands and product form factors and styles. The Z-Wave Alliance includes over 450 members with over 1700 certified products on the market for smart home consumers to choose from when building their home. Z-Wave is backwards-compatible and interoperable and has the highest levels of security, making it a trustworthy, long-lasting and safe choice for consumers. Visit the Sands Booth 41241 to walk through the Z-Wave Experience Home at CES 2017.

The Z-Wave Home is sponsored by:

Platinum Sponsor: Nexia

Gold Sponsor: Dome by Elexa, Fibaro, Jasco

The Home also includes product placement from brands including Aeotec, Pella, Teleguard, Yale.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 1700 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 450 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the benefits of Z-Wave and the use of the Z-Wave technology in product offerings, specifically the multi-brand smart home functionality of the Z-Wave Experience house. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of Z-Wave technology and product line in the relevant region and markets, the ability of the Z-Wave technology to compete with other technologies or related products in the market, if any, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports made on Sigma Designs' Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publically release or otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.