Dorel Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) today announced it has declared its regular quarterly dividend of US$0.30 per share on the outstanding number of the Company's Class A Multiple Voting Shares, Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, Deferred Share Units and cash-settled Performance Share Units. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 17, 2017.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) is a world class juvenile products and bicycle company. The Company's safety and lifestyle leadership is pronounced in both its Juvenile and Bicycle categories with an array of trend-setting, innovative products. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. In Dorel Sports, brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, IronHorse and SUGOI. Dorel Home Furnishings markets a wide assortment of both domestically produced and imported furniture products, principally within North America. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.7 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

