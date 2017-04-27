Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter Results and Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.A)(TSX:DII.B)

CONFERENCE CALL: OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Friday, May 5, 2017 TIME: 1:00 PM Eastern Time CALL: 1-877-223-4471

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH MARKETWIRED.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 4696858 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, May 5, 2017 as of 4:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, May 12, 2017.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at http://www.dorel.com/eng/events.

DOREL INDUSTRIES' ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE HELD IN THE

Gold and Grey Room Ritz-Carlton Montréal 1228 Sherbrooke Street West Montréal, Québec Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. MANAGEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SPEAK WITH THE MEDIA IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE MEETING. AN EXCITING DISPLAY OF DOREL'S INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS WILL BE SHOWN. Interested parties may listen to the live audio webcast at http://www.dorel.com/eng/events

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) is a world class juvenile products and bicycle company. The Company's safety and lifestyle leadership is pronounced in both its Juvenile and Bicycle categories with an array of trend-setting, innovative products. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. In Dorel Sports, brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, IronHorse and SUGOI. Dorel Home markets include a wide assortment of both domestically produced and imported furniture products, principally within North America. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in over twenty-five countries worldwide.