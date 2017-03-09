Dorel Reports Q4 and 2016 Year-End Results

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2016. Revenue for the fourth quarter was US$648.7 million down 3.0% from US$668.9 million a year ago. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was US$7.7 million or US$0.24 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of US$14.1 million or US$0.43 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2015. Reported net loss for the quarter was US$5.6 million or US$0.17 per diluted share compared to reported net income of US$6.6 million or US$0.20 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the full year was US$2.60 billion, down 3.0% from US$2.68 billion the previous year. Adjusted net income for the year rose slightly to US$58.3 million or US$1.79 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of US$58.0 million or US$1.78 per diluted share in 2015. Reported net loss was US$11.6 million or US$0.36 per diluted share, compared to reported net income of US$25.7 million or US$0.79 per diluted share the previous year.

The Company is presenting adjusted financial information, excluding impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets, restructuring and other costs and remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities, as it believes this provides a more meaningful comparison of its core business performance between the periods presented. These previously announced items are detailed in the attached tables of this press release. The fourth quarter reported net loss included restructuring and other costs and loss on remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities totaling US$18.1 million pre-tax or US$0.41 per diluted share. Excluding these items, adjusted income before income taxes was US$1.0 million compared to US$11.0 million a year ago. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company strengthened its statement of financial position throughout the year with cash provided by operating activities generating US$171.9 million, compared to US$78.7 million last year. Lowering inventory levels has been a prime focus, contributing to the improved cash flow. Year-over-year, the Company's net debt position (defined as long-term debt and bank indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents) has been reduced by approximately US$96.0 million. As a result, the indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.28 from 3.06 in 2015 as detailed in the attached tables of this press release.

"Our management teams successfully navigated through challenging conditions in several markets in 2016. I am pleased with the results achieved across our business units. There was notable progress in inventory control and cash flow management. As such, we are considerably less leveraged than a year ago. It was another breakout year for Dorel Home and the segment has evolved from a traditional furniture company to one that understands today's marketplace with a best-in-class technological distribution platform for home products. Dorel Juvenile is changing to become more proactive in responding to industry trends, returning to its entrepreneurial origins. Management is simplifying the organization, concentrating on projects that generate profitable short-term revenue and materially accelerating our time to market. Despite the reduced top line at Dorel Sports, efforts at mitigating the headwinds in bikes were successful as fourth quarter adjusted operating profit increased almost 11%," stated Martin Schwartz, Dorel President and CEO.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2016 2015 Change $ $ % Total revenue 648,749 668,938 (3.0 %) Net income (loss) (5,567 ) 6,614 (184.2 %) Per share - Basic (0.17 ) 0.20 (185.0 %) Per share - Diluted (0.17 ) 0.20 (185.0 %) Adjusted net income 7,740 14,116 (45.2 %) Per share - Basic 0.24 0.44 (45.5 %) Per share - Diluted 0.24 0.43 (44.2 %) Number of shares outstanding - Basic weighted average 32,373,809 32,332,643 Diluted weighted average 32,373,809 32,545,163

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Years Ended December 30 All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2016 2015 Change $ $ % Total revenue 2,603,185 2,683,357 (3.0 %) Net income (loss) (11,611 ) 25,704 (145.2 %) Per share - Basic (0.36 ) 0.80 (145.0 %) Per share - Diluted (0.36 ) 0.79 (145.6 %) Adjusted net income 58,251 58,005 0.4 % Per share - Basic 1.80 1.79 0.6 % Per share - Diluted 1.79 1.78 0.6 % Number of shares outstanding - Basic weighted average 32,352,953 32,324,569 Diluted weighted average 32,352,953 32,527,632

Dorel Home

All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2016 2015

Restated* Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Total revenue 177,049 173,848 1.8 % Gross profit 29,703 16.8 % 25,976 14.9 % 14.3 % Operating profit 13,769 7.8 % 11,134 6.4 % 23.7 % All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2016 2015

Restated* Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Total revenue 735,247 685,805 7.2 % Gross profit 123,742 16.8 % 94,509 13.8 % 30.9 % Operating profit 64,180 8.7 % 42,474 6.2 % 51.1 %

* During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2015.

Dorel Home fourth quarter revenue increased US$3.2 million, or 1.8% to US$177.0 million, representing the highest quarter in the segment's history. Full year revenue grew US$49.4 million, or 7.2% to US$735.2 million. The segment experienced growth in almost all product categories and posted another record quarter and full year of sales to on-line retailers, representing respectively 51% and 45% of total segment sales compared to 44% and 37% in 2015. This improvement far exceeded reductions in the brick and mortar channel.

For both periods, gross profit rose to 16.8%, an improvement of 190 basis points for the quarter and 300 basis points for the year, led by e-commerce growth throughout the year.

Fourth quarter operating profit rose US$2.6 million, or 23.7% and for the full year grew substantially by US$21.7 million, or 51.1%, mainly driven by higher e-commerce sales at improved margins. This was partly offset by higher information technology and administrative costs to support the segment's growth in e-commerce.

The segment has been rebranded as Dorel Home in view of its broadened product range and its evolution from a traditional furniture company to one offering today's marketplace a best-in-class technological distribution platform for home products in today's omni-channel marketplace.

Dorel Juvenile

All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2016 2015

Restated* Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Total revenue 236,447 241,396 (2.1 %) Gross profit 71,240 30.1 % 71,857 29.8 % (0.9 %) Operating profit (loss) (17,259) (7.3 %) 1,395 0.6 % (1,337.2 %) Adjusted gross profit 71,240 30.1 % 72,220 29.9 % (1.4 %) Adjusted operating profit (loss) (7,141) (3.0 %) 8,560 3.5 % (183.4 %) All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2016 2015

Restated* Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Total revenue 928,963 997,343 (6.9 %) Gross profit 290,618 31.3 % 274,650 27.5 % 5.8 % Operating profit 16,760 1.8 % 25,144 2.5 % (33.3 %) Adjusted gross profit 290,618 31.3 % 275,880 27.7 % 5.3 % Adjusted operating profit 31,314 3.4 % 39,074 3.9 % (19.9 %)

* During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2015.

Fourth quarter revenue declined by US$4.9 million, or 2.1% to US$236.4 million. Revenue was essentially flat with the prior year after removing the impact of varying exchange rates year-over-year and planned reductions in third party sales at Dorel Juvenile China. Full year revenue declined US$68.4 million, or 6.9% to US$929.0 million with organic revenue decreasing by approximately 1.5%. Lower 2016 sales in the U.S. and European markets were partly offset by growth in Canada and Latin America.

As a global player, Dorel Juvenile is re-aligning operations to be more agile and drive profitable sales growth with a more market-focused approach to better react to juvenile industry trends. Central to this change is allocating resources that create the greatest return. Overheads are being reduced and savings re-purposed to needed improvement in digital capabilities and enhanced brand support. The ability to develop and bring meaningful products to market faster is being improved by decreasing complexity, and maximizing our best-in-class product development and manufacturing capabilities.

In the fourth quarter, cost saving and cash generating opportunities were identified that resulted in US$10.1 million being recorded as restructuring and other costs. Of this amount, US$8.8 million was for a non-cash charge for the write-down of long-lived assets, with the majority of the balance being employee severance and termination benefits. Further restructuring is planned for 2017 with the consolidation of the Asian-based product development team in China and additional headcount reduction opportunities overall. In addition, certain licensed third party brands used in North America will be exited to allow for additional energy and financial resources to be dedicated to Dorel owned brands. Total future costs are estimated to be US$7.6 million. As a result of the restructuring initiatives initiated in 2015, the segment now expects to realize annualized cost savings of approximately US$13.0 million once the restructuring actions are completed in 2017. Dorel anticipates re-investing a significant portion of these savings to drive Dorel Juvenile's future revenues and earnings.

Included in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were abnormally high product liability costs of US$10.2 million. This was also the case for the full year, as product liability costs increased by US$23.6 million due to several settlements and associated legal costs. The five-year average for these costs prior to 2016 was US$7.5 million and going forward, management expects product liability costs will return to no more than these average levels. Unusual amounts for the cancellation of product development projects, which did not meet the segment's new growth criteria, resulted in the write-down of certain deferred development costs. This, combined with expenses for employee severance not included within restructuring expenses, totaled US$7.8 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding these three items from earnings for the quarter, the segment's adjusted operating profit exceeded prior year. The after tax impact of these items represented US$12.0 million for the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter operating loss was US$17.3 million compared to an operating profit of US$1.4 million a year ago. Excluding restructuring and other costs, adjusted operating loss for the quarter amounted to US$7.1 million compared to last year's adjusted operating profit of US$8.6 million. Full year operating profit declined US$8.4 million to US$16.8 million from last year. Excluding restructuring and other costs, adjusted operating profit decreased US$7.8 million to US$31.3 million. This decline was partly offset by higher margins, cost containment and increased savings from the segment's restructuring activities.

Dorel Sports

All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2016 2015 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Total revenue 235,253 253,694 (7.3 %) Gross profit 47,998 20.4 % 51,298 20.2 % (6.4 %) Operating profit 4,965 2.1 % 8,423 3.3 % (41.1 %) Adjusted gross profit 50,417 21.4 % 51,298 20.2 % (1.7 %) Adjusted operating profit 10,153 4.3 % 9,165 3.6 % 10.8 % All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2016 2015 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Total revenue 938,975 1,000,209 (6.1 %) Gross profit 196,201 20.9 % 212,339 21.2 % (7.6 %) Operating profit (loss) (33,930) (3.6 %) 10,895 1.1 % (411.4 %) Adjusted gross profit 201,322 21.4 % 214,851 21.5 % (6.3 %) Adjusted operating profit 31,538 3.4 % 42,007 4.2 % (24.9 %)

Fourth quarter revenue decreased US$18.4 million, or 7.3% to US$235.3 million. Organic revenue declined approximately 14.6% when removing currency rate fluctuations and the revenue gross-up generated by the transition of Cycling Sports Group (CSG) International business from a licensing model to a distribution platform. Since this year's third quarter, CSG International's shipments have been recognized as net sales and associated expenses in cost of sales. Previously these were recognized on a net basis in licensing and commission income.

The quarter's revenue decline was due primarily to the change in North American CSG dealers' purchasing habits to reduce their inventory prior to the cycling season which is expected to move fourth quarter orders to the first half of 2017. CSG inventories are now at appropriate levels. December 2016 Bicycle Products Supplier Association (BPSA) data indicates U.S. supplier inventories are down 24.0% and retailer inventory levels down 6.3%.

Full year revenue declined US$61.2 million, or 6.1% to US$939.0 million and organic revenue declined by approximately 8.4% when removing currency rate fluctuations and the above-mentioned revenue recognition change impact. The main causes were the change in dealers' purchasing patterns, industry-wide discounting due to excess inventories at suppliers and retailers during the first half of 2016 and a generally soft global bike market overall.

Fourth quarter operating profit declined US$3.5 million to US$5.0 million and adjusted operating profit increased US$1.0 million, or 10.8% to US$10.2 million when excluding restructuring and other costs. Margin improvements and cost controls offset the reduced sales impact to exceed the prior year's fourth quarter.

Year-to-date operating loss was US$33.9 million compared to an operating profit of US$10.9 million in 2015. Excluding impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, adjusted operating profit declined US$10.5 million, or 24.9% to US$31.5 million mainly from lower demand and reduced margins from discounting during the first half of 2016. Pacific Cycle had a good year, in part, due to improved supply chain efficiencies. Strategic pricing, cost controls as well as a better product mix allowed Caloi to increase its profitability.

Commencing this year, restructuring actions are expected to result in annualized savings of US$5.0 million. The goal is to refocus the business to deliver enhanced profitability during all business conditions.

Other

The Company's effective tax rates were recoveries of 46.2% in 2016 compared to (11.9)% in 2015. Excluding income taxes on impairment losses, restructuring and other costs and remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities in both 2016 and 2015, the Company's adjusted tax rate were expenses of 7.1% and 3.6% respectively. The main causes of the variations were changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company generated its income and the recognition in 2015 of tax benefits as a result of a foreign reorganization.

Outlook

"As we enter 2017, all three of our business segments are positioned to improve earnings. Dorel Home had an exceptional 2016 and we remain bullish on their prospects. The on-going shift from traditional mass market brick and mortar sales to e-commerce has allowed this segment to improve its earnings significantly over the past two years. Given the continual growth of the e-commerce channel, we expect a further increase in earnings, but at a slower pace," stated Martin Schwartz, Dorel President & CEO.

"Dorel Juvenile's earnings are expected to improve in 2017 as last year's exceptionally high costs of product liability are unlikely to be repeated. We anticipate the changes put in place by Management to deliver improvements in speeding product to market and driving sales, while also controlling costs, should translate into improved earnings. Rising commodity prices, currency and the shrinking U.S. brick and mortar channels are a risk for the segment, but we are well positioned to manage these challenges as they arise.

"Dorel Sports worked throughout 2016 to position itself for a rebound in earnings in 2017. Excess inventories in the industry have been reduced and thus rampant discounting should not be repeated. Improvements made in cost control and supply chain management are expected to contribute to the operating profit, helping to offset any sales softness, should this occur. It is early in the year and visibility for the full year is difficult, but we are confident in the direction of the segment," concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results today, March 9, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialling 1-877-223-4471. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com/eng/events. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 51942662 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, March 9, 2017 as of 4:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Complete consolidated financial statements as at December 30, 2016 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) is a world class juvenile products and bicycle company. The Company's safety and lifestyle leadership is pronounced in both its Juvenile and Bicycle categories with an array of trend-setting, innovative products. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. In Dorel Sports, brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, IronHorse and SUGOI. Dorel Home markets include a wide assortment of both domestically produced and imported furniture products, principally within North America. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in over twenty-five countries worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel's expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions; changes in product costs and supply channels; foreign currency fluctuations; customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers; costs associated with product liability; changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules; the continued ability to develop products and support brand names; changes in the regulatory environment; continued access to capital resources and the related costs of borrowing; changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets; and there being no certainty that Dorel's current dividend policy will be maintained. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel's annual Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors outlined in the previously-mentioned documents are specifically incorporated herein by reference.

Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel's business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Non-GAAP financial measures

As a result of impairment losses, restructuring and other costs and remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities incurred in both 2016 and 2015, the Company is including in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: "adjusted cost of sales", "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted operating profit (loss)", "adjusted finance expenses", "adjusted income before income taxes", "adjusted income taxes (recovery) expense", "adjusted tax rate", "adjusted net income", and "adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share". The Company believes that this results in a more meaningful comparison of its core business performance between the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(All figures in tables below are in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2016 2015 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % TOTAL REVENUE 648,749 100.0 - 648,749 100.0 668,938 100.0 - 668,938 100.0 Cost of sales 499,808 77.0 (2,419 ) 497,389 76.7 519,807 77.7 (363 ) 519,444 77.7 GROSS PROFIT 148,941 23.0 2,419 151,360 23.3 149,131 22.3 363 149,494 22.3 Selling expenses 57,730 8.9 - 57,730 8.9 60,578 9.1 - 60,578 9.1 General and administrative expenses 69,219 10.7 - 69,219 10.7 54,650 8.1 - 54,650 8.1 Research and development expenses 14,463 2.2 - 14,463 2.2 10,554 1.6 - 10,554 1.6 Restructuring and other costs 12,887 2.0 (12,887 ) - - 7,544 1.1 (7,544 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,358 ) (0.8 ) 15,306 9,948 1.5 15,805 2.4 7,907 23,712 3.5 Finance expenses 11,766 1.8 (2,840 ) 8,926 1.3 14,814 2.3 (2,069 ) 12,745 1.9 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (17,124 ) (2.6 ) 18,146 1,022 0.2 991 0.1 9,976 10,967 1.6 Income taxes (recovery) expense (11,557 ) (1.7 ) 4,839 (6,718 ) (1.0 ) (5,623 ) (0.9 ) 2,474 (3,149 ) (0.5 ) Tax rate 67.5 % - - (657.3 %) - (567.4 %) - - (28.7 %) - NET INCOME (LOSS) (5,567 ) (0.9 ) 13,307 7,740 1.2 6,614 1.0 7,502 14,116 2.1 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic (0.17 ) 0.41 0.24 0.20 0.24 0.44 Diluted (0.17 ) 0.41 0.24 0.20 0.23 0.43 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,373,809 32,373,809 32,332,643 32,332,643 Diluted - weighted average 32,373,809 32,630,255 32,545,163 32,545,163

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Years Ended December 30, 2016 2015 Reported % of

revenue Impairment

losses,

restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Impairment

losses,

restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % TOTAL REVENUE 2,603,185 100.0 - 2,603,185 100.0 2,683,357 100.0 - 2,683,357 100.0 Cost of sales 1,992,624 76.5 (5,121 ) 1,987,503 76.3 2,101,859 78.3 (3,742 ) 2,098,117 78.2 GROSS PROFIT 610,561 23.5 5,121 615,682 23.7 581,498 21.7 3,742 585,240 21.8 Selling expenses 230,623 8.9 - 230,623 8.9 235,030 8.8 - 235,030 8.8 General and administrative expenses 244,631 9.4 - 244,631 9.4 209,330 7.8 - 209,330 7.8 Research and development expenses 39,092 1.5 - 39,092 1.5 37,595 1.4 - 37,595 1.4 Restructuring and other costs 19,560 0.8 (19,560 ) - - 14,790 0.5 (14,790 ) - - Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets 55,341 2.1 (55,341 ) - - 26,510 1.0 (26,510 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 21,314 0.8 80,022 101,336 3.9 58,243 2.2 45,042 103,285 3.8 Finance expenses 42,899 1.6 (4,265 ) 38,634 1.5 35,277 1.3 7,810 43,087 1.5 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (21,585 ) (0.8 ) 84,287 62,702 2.4 22,966 0.9 37,232 60,198 2.3 Income taxes (recovery) expense (9,974 ) (0.4 ) 14,425 4,451 0.2 (2,738 ) (0.1 ) 4,931 2,193 0.1 Tax rate 46.2 % - - 7.1 % - (11.9 %) - - 3.6 % - NET INCOME (LOSS) (11,611 ) (0.4 ) 69,862 58,251 2.2 25,704 1.0 32,301 58,005 2.2 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic (0.36 ) 2.16 1.80 0.80 0.99 1.79 Diluted (0.36 ) 2.15 1.79 0.79 0.99 1.78 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,352,953 32,352,953 32,324,569 32,324,569 Diluted - weighted average 32,352,953 32,584,489 32,527,632 32,527,632

Details of impairment losses, restructuring and other costs and remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities:

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, Years Ended December 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 $ $ $ $ Accelerated depreciation 57 - 57 - Inventory markdowns 979 363 3,557 3,742 Other associated costs 619 - 619 - Recorded within gross profit 1,655 363 4,233 3,742 Employee severance and termination benefits 3,524 3,839 7,955 6,815 Accelerated depreciation 1,065 - 1,903 - Write-down of long-lived assets 8,353 2,196 8,777 3,196 Losses from the remeasurement and disposals of assets held for sale 107 - 190 - Curtailments gain on net pension defined benefit liabilities (891 ) (326 ) (891 ) (326 ) Other associated costs 430 1,016 586 1,451 Recorded within a separate line in the consolidated income statements 12,588 6,725 18,520 11,136 Total restructuring costs 14,243 7,088 22,753 14,878 Other costs recorded within gross profit 764 - 888 - Acquisition-related costs - 819 729 3,654 Other costs 299 - 311 - Recorded within a separate line in the consolidated income statements 299 819 1,040 3,654 Total other costs 1,063 819 1,928 3,654 Total restructuring and other costs 15,306 7,907 24,681 18,532 Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets - - 55,341 26,510 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities 2,840 2,069 4,265 (7,810 ) Total impairment losses, restructuring and other costs and remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities before income taxes (1) 18,146 9,976 84,287 37,232 Total impairment losses, restructuring and other costs and remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities after income taxes 13,307 7,502 69,862 32,301 Total impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.41 ) (0.23 ) (2.15 ) (0.99 ) (1) Includes non-cash amounts of: 12,510 4,302 73,199 25,312

Dorel Juvenile

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2016 2015

Restated* Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % TOTAL REVENUE 236,447 100.0 - 236,447 100.0 241,396 100.0 - 241,396 100.0 Cost of sales 165,207 69.9 - 165,207 69.9 169,539 70.2 (363 ) 169,176 70.1 GROSS PROFIT 71,240 30.1 - 71,240 30.1 71,857 29.8 363 72,220 29.9 Selling expenses 31,146 13.2 - 31,146 13.2 30,855 12.8 - 30,855 12.8 General and administrative expenses 35,437 14.9 - 35,437 14.9 24,950 10.3 - 24,950 10.3 Research and development expenses 11,798 5.0 - 11,798 5.0 7,855 3.3 - 7,855 3.3 Restructuring and other costs 10,118 4.3 (10,118 ) - - 6,802 2.8 (6,802 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (17,259 ) (7.3) 10,118 (7,141 ) (3.0 ) 1,395 0.6 7,165 8,560 3.5 Years Ended December 30, 2016 2015

Restated* Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % TOTAL REVENUE 928,963 100.0 - 928,963 100.0 997,343 100.0 - 997,343 100.0 Cost of sales 638,345 68.7 - 638,345 68.7 722,693 72.5 (1,230 ) 721,463 72.3 GROSS PROFIT 290,618 31.3 - 290,618 31.3 274,650 27.5 1,230 275,880 27.7 Selling expenses 115,132 12.4 - 115,132 12.4 114,511 11.5 - 114,511 11.5 General and administrative expenses 115,447 12.4 - 115,447 12.4 94,857 9.5 - 94,857 9.5 Research and development expenses 28,725 3.1 - 28,725 3.1 27,438 2.8 - 27,438 2.8 Restructuring and other costs 14,554 1.6 (14,554 ) - - 12,700 1.2 (12,700 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 16,760 1.8 14,554 31,314 3.4 25,144 2.5 13,930 39,074 3.9

* During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2015.

Dorel Sports

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2016 2015 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % TOTAL REVENUE 235,253 100.0 - 235,253 100.0 253,694 100.0 - 253,694 100.0 Cost of sales 187,255 79.6 (2,419 ) 184,836 78.6 202,396 79.8 - 202,396 79.8 GROSS PROFIT 47,998 20.4 2,419 50,417 21.4 51,298 20.2 - 51,298 20.2 Selling expenses 20,258 8.6 - 20,258 8.6 24,226 9.5 - 24,226 9.5 General and administrative expenses 18,270 7.8 - 18,270 7.8 16,145 6.4 - 16,145 6.4 Research and development expenses 1,736 0.7 - 1,736 0.7 1,762 0.7 - 1,762 0.7 Restructuring and other costs 2,769 1.2 (2,769 ) - - 742 0.3 (742 ) - - - - - - OPERATING PROFIT 4,965 2.1 5,188 10,153 4.3 8,423 3.3 742 9,165 3.6 Years Ended December 30, 2016 2015 Reported % of

revenue Impairment

losses,

restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Impairment

losses,

restructuring

and other

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % TOTAL REVENUE 938,975 100.0 - 938,975 100.0 1,000,209 100.0 - 1,000,209 100.0 Cost of sales 742,774 79.1 (5,121 ) 737,653 78.6 787,870 78.8 (2,512 ) 785,358 78.5 GROSS PROFIT 196,201 20.9 5,121 201,322 21.4 212,339 21.2 2,512 214,851 21.5 Selling expenses 91,247 9.7 - 91,247 9.7 98,819 9.9 - 98,819 9.9 General and administrative expenses 71,961 7.6 - 71,961 7.6 67,611 6.8 - 67,611 6.8 Research and development expenses 6,576 0.7 - 6,576 0.7 6,414 0.6 - 6,414 0.6 Restructuring and other costs 5,006 0.5 (5,006 ) - - 2,090 0.2 (2,090 ) - - Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets 55,341 6.0 (55,341 ) - - 26,510 2.6 (26,510 ) - - - - - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (33,930 ) (3.6) 65,468 31,538 3.4 10,895 1.1 31,112 42,007 4.2

The indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA ratio as at December 30, 2016 and 2015 were as follows: December 30, 2016 2015 $ $ Bank indebtedness 49,490 54,471 Face value of long-term debt [excluding convertible debentures] 292,707 386,448 Guarantees 22,733 34,056 Written put option and forward purchase agreement liabilities (1) 22,645 22,034 Indebtedness 387,575 497,009 (1) Based on current earnings level For the trailing four quarters ended

December 30, 2016 2015 $ $ Net income (loss) (11,611) 25,704 Finance expenses 42,899 35,277 Income taxes recovery (9,974) (2,738) Depreciation and amortization 53,186 58,801 Write-down of deferred development costs 5,590 - Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets 55,341 26,510 Restructuring and other costs 24,681 18,532 Unpaid product liability costs related to judgments 9,550 - Stock option plan expense 86 139 Adjusted EBITDA 169,748 162,225 Indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.28:1 3.06:1

For the purpose of the calculation of the ratio indebtedness / adjusted EBITDA, the written put option and forward purchase agreement liabilities are based on current earnings level as opposed to the fair value, which is a function of earnings levels in future periods, and is reflected in the consolidated financial statements.

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $ (unaudited) as at as at December 30, 2016 December 30, 2015 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,883 $ 33,182 Trade and other receivables 431,062 447,345 Inventories 549,688 584,986 Other financial assets 4,333 4,467 Income taxes receivable 14,466 12,985 Prepaid expenses 21,040 20,234 1,052,472 1,103,199 Assets held for sale 20,017 11,265 1,072,489 1,114,464 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 191,294 206,542 Intangible assets 427,587 465,447 Goodwill 435,790 476,330 Deferred tax assets 39,324 37,258 Other assets 6,148 4,904 1,100,143 1,190,481 $ 2,172,632 $ 2,304,945 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank indebtedness $ 49,490 $ 54,471 Trade and other payables 437,009 434,178 Written put option and forward purchase agreement liabilities 7,500 4,104 Other financial liabilities 569 895 Deferred revenue 6,475 - Income taxes payable 15,143 15,590 Long-term debt 51,138 32,857 Provisions 63,169 34,267 630,493 576,362 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt 355,118 465,732 Net pension and post-retirement defined benefit liabilities 35,206 43,058 Deferred tax liabilities 53,293 72,447 Provisions 1,681 1,702 Written put option and forward purchase agreement liabilities 26,325 30,788 Other financial liabilities 1,115 1,890 Other long-term liabilities 13,302 10,569 486,040 626,186 EQUITY Share capital 202,400 200,277 Contributed surplus 27,139 26,480 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113,840 ) (113,956 ) Other equity 3,027 1,527 Retained earnings 937,373 988,069 1,056,099 1,102,397 $ 2,172,632 $ 2,304,945

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS (unaudited) Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended December 30, 2016 December 30, 2015 December 30, 2016 December 30, 2015 Sales $ 647,559 $ 664,399 $ 2,596,062 $ 2,668,918 Licensing and commission income 1,190 4,539 7,123 14,439 TOTAL REVENUE 648,749 668,938 2,603,185 2,683,357 Cost of sales (1) 499,808 519,807 1,992,624 2,101,859 GROSS PROFIT 148,941 149,131 610,561 581,498 Selling expenses 57,730 60,578 230,623 235,030 General and administrative expenses 69,219 54,650 244,631 209,330 Research and development expenses 14,463 10,554 39,092 37,595 Restructuring and other costs (1) 12,887 7,544 19,560 14,790 Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets - - 55,341 26,510 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,358 ) 15,805 21,314 58,243 Finance expenses 11,766 14,814 42,899 35,277 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (17,124 ) 991 (21,585 ) 22,966 Income taxes recovery (11,557 ) (5,623 ) (9,974 ) (2,738 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (5,567 ) $ 6,614 $ (11,611 ) $ 25,704 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.80 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.79 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,373,809 32,332,643 32,352,953 32,324,569 Diluted - weighted average 32,373,809 32,545,163 32,352,953 32,527,632 (1)Restructuring and other costs charged to: Cost of sales $ 2,419 $ 363 $ 5,121 $ 3,742 Expenses 12,887 7,544 19,560 14,790 $ 15,306 $ 7,907 $ 24,681 $ 18,532

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $ (unaudited) Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended December 30, 2016 December 30, 2015 December 30, 2016 December 30, 2015 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (5,567 ) $ 6,614 $ (11,611 ) $ 25,704 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Cumulative translation account: Net change in unrealized foreign currency gains (losses) on translation of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil (16,237 ) (8,602 ) 3,856 (80,464 ) Net gains (losses) on hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil (6,816 ) (3,523 ) (1,964 ) (15,215 ) (23,053 ) (12,125 ) 1,892 (95,679 ) Net changes in cash flow hedges: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 5,418 3,774 4,395 5,264 Reclassification to income 156 170 608 978 Reclassification to the related non-financial asset (2,768 ) (510 ) (4,477 ) (5,894 ) Deferred income taxes (1,138 ) (1,108 ) (354 ) 152 1,668 2,326 172 500 Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Defined benefit plans: Remeasurements of the net pension and post-retirement defined benefit liabilities 779 2,700 (2,913 ) 2,791 Deferred income taxes (465 ) (959 ) 965 (989 ) 314 1,741 (1,948 ) 1,802 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (21,071 ) (8,058 ) 116 (93,377 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (26,638 ) $ (1,444 ) $ (11,495 ) $ (67,673 )

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $ (unaudited) Attributable to equity holders of the Company Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Share

Capital Contributed

Surplus Cumulative

Translation

Account Cash Flow

Hedges Defined

Benefit

Plans Other

Equity Retained

Earnings Total

Equity Balance as at December 30, 2014 $ 199,927 $ 25,691 $ (8,842 ) $ 2,180 $ (13,917 ) $ 579 $ 1,001,366 $ 1,206,984 Total comprehensive loss: Net income - - - - - - 25,704 25,704 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - (95,679 ) 500 1,802 - - (93,377 ) - - (95,679 ) 500 1,802 - 25,704 (67,673 ) Issued under stock option plan 219 - - - - - - 219 Reclassification from contributed surplus due to exercise of stock options 70 (70 ) - - - - - - Reclassification from contributed surplus due to settlement of deferred share units 61 (101 ) - - - - - (40 ) Share-based payments - 730 - - - - - 730 Remeasurement of written put option liabilities - - - - - 948 - 948 Dividends on common shares - - - - - - (38,771 ) (38,771 ) Dividends on deferred share units - 230 - - - - (230 ) - Balance as at December 30, 2015 $ 200,277 $ 26,480 $ (104,521 ) $ 2,680 $ (12,115 ) $ 1,527 $ 988,069 $ 1,102,397 Total comprehensive loss: Net loss - - - - - - (11,611 ) (11,611 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - 1,892 172 (1,948 ) - - 116 - - 1,892 172 (1,948 ) - (11,611 ) (11,495 ) Issued under stock option plan 1,534 - - - - - - 1,534 Reclassification from contributed surplus due to exercise of stock options 385 (385 ) - - - - - - Reclassification from contributed surplus due to settlement of deferred share units 204 (420 ) - - - - - (216 ) Share-based payments - 1,197 - - - - - 1,197 Remeasurement of written put option liabilities - - - - - 1,500 - 1,500 Dividends on common shares - - - - - - (38,818 ) (38,818 ) Dividends on deferred share units - 267 - - - - (267 ) - Balance as at December 30, 2016 $ 202,400 $ 27,139 $ (102,629 ) $ 2,852 $ (14,063 ) $ 3,027 $ 937,373 $ 1,056,099

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $ (unaudited) Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended December 30,

2016 December 30,

2015 December 30,

2016 December 30,

2015 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (5,567 ) $ 6,614 $ (11,611 ) $ 25,704 Items not involving cash: Depreciation and amortization 13,275 15,109 53,186 58,801 Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets - - 55,341 26,510 Unrealized losses (gains) arising on financial assets and financial liabilities classified as held for trading (215 ) 143 197 (214 ) Share-based payments 114 95 484 389 Defined benefit pension and post-retirement costs (74 ) 1,671 (5,711 ) 4,119 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 67 747 (1,286 ) 1,474 Write-down of deferred development costs 5,590 - 5,590 - Restructuring and other costs 9,670 2,233 13,593 6,612 Finance expenses 11,766 14,814 42,899 35,277 Income taxes recovery (11,557 ) (5,623 ) (9,974 ) (2,738 ) Net changes in balances related to operations 62,833 59,672 75,254 (34,407 ) Income taxes paid (3,830 ) (1,753 ) (20,257 ) (15,678 ) Income taxes received 1,301 104 9,913 7,204 Interest paid (12,927 ) (23,089 ) (36,200 ) (34,683 ) Interest received 62 88 447 346 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 70,508 70,825 171,865 78,716 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Bank indebtedness (6,296 ) (4,998 ) (8,249 ) 40,312 Increase of long-term debt - - - 32,107 Repayments of long-term debt (53,109 ) (41,623 ) (98,749 ) (64,134 ) Repayments of forward purchase agreement liabilities - - (4,414 ) - Increase of written put option liabilities - - 673 525 Financing costs (91 ) (342 ) (2,173 ) (2,205 ) Issuance of share capital 869 219 1,479 219 Dividends on common shares (9,796 ) (9,681 ) (38,818 ) (38,771 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (68,423 ) (56,425 ) (150,251 ) (31,947 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of businesses - (590 ) 5,475 (2,326 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (6,001 ) (9,692 ) (20,014 ) (34,309 ) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 12 417 1,564 974 Net proceeds from disposals of assets held for sale 1,347 - 5,883 - Additions to intangible assets (4,061 ) (4,253 ) (16,165 ) (17,744 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (8,703 ) (14,118 ) (23,257 ) (53,405 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cashand cash equivalents

(1,398 )

(1,801 )

344

(7,283 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8,016 ) (1,519 ) (1,299 ) (13,919 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,899 34,701 33,182 47,101 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 31,883 $ 33,182 $ 31,883 $ 33,182 Supplemental information on net changes in balances related to operations: Trade and other receivables $ 10,783 $ 271 $ 7,351 $ 2,194 Inventories 28,421 92,127 31,823 6,491 Other financial assets (568 ) (482 ) 693 (333 ) Prepaid expenses 1,080 14,247 (1,064 ) 3,777 Other assets 389 175 (163 ) (391 ) Trade and other payables 2,689 (45,840 ) 3,241 (38,378 ) Net pension and post-retirement defined benefit liabilities (42 ) (525 ) (3,896 ) (3,181 ) Provisions, other financial liabilities, deferred revenue andother long-term liabilities

20,081

(301 )

37,269

(4,586 ) $ 62,833 $ 59,672 $ 75,254 $ (34,407 )

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. SEGMENTED INFORMATION FOURTH QUARTERS ENDED DECEMBER 30 ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS (unaudited) Total Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports Dorel Home 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Restated* Restated* Total revenue $ 648,749 $ 668,938 $ 236,447 $ 241,396 $ 235,253 $ 253,694 $ 177,049 $ 173,848 Cost of sales (1) 499,808 519,807 165,207 169,539 187,255 202,396 147,346 147,872 Gross profit 148,941 149,131 71,240 71,857 47,998 51,298 29,703 25,976 Selling expenses 57,477 60,196 31,146 30,855 20,258 24,226 6,073 5,115 General and administrative expenses 62,639 49,885 35,437 24,950 18,270 16,145 8,932 8,790 Research and development expenses 14,463 10,554 11,798 7,855 1,736 1,762 929 937 Restructuring and other costs (1) 12,887 7,544 10,118 6,802 2,769 742 - - Operating profit (loss) 1,475 20,952 $ (17,259 ) $ 1,395 $ 4,965 $ 8,423 $ 13,769 $ 11,134 Finance expenses 11,766 14,814 Corporate expenses 6,833 5,147 Income taxes recovery (11,557 ) (5,623 ) Net income (loss) $ (5,567 ) $ 6,614 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 Depreciation and amortization included in operating profit (loss) $ 13,057 $ 14,925 $ 9,857 $ 10,998 $ 2,592 $ 3,187 $ 608 $ 740 Write-down of long-lived assets included in operating profit (loss) $ 13,943 $ 2,196 $ 13,943 $ 1,942 $ - $ 254 $ - $ - (1)Restructuring and other costs charged to: Cost of sales $ 2,419 $ 363 $ - $ 363 $ 2,419 $ - $ - $ - Expenses 12,887 7,544 10,118 6,802 2,769 742 - - $ 15,306 $ 7,907 $ 10,118 $ 7,165 $ 5,188 $ 742 $ - $ -

* During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2015.

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC. SEGMENTED INFORMATION YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 30 ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS (unaudited) Total Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports Dorel Home 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Restated* Restated* Total revenue $ 2,603,185 $ 2,683,357 $ 928,963 $ 997,343 $ 938,975 $ 1,000,209 $ 735,247 $ 685,805 Cost of sales (1) 1,992,624 2,101,859 638,345 722,693 742,774 787,870 611,505 591,296 Gross profit 610,561 581,498 290,618 274,650 196,201 212,339 123,742 94,509 Selling expenses 229,196 232,413 115,132 114,511 91,247 98,819 22,817 19,083 General and administrative expenses 220,362 191,677 115,447 94,857 71,961 67,611 32,954 29,209 Research and development expenses 39,092 37,595 28,725 27,438 6,576 6,414 3,791 3,743 Restructuring and other costs (1) 19,560 14,790 14,554 12,700 5,006 2,090 - - Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets 55,341 26,510 - - 55,341 26,510 - - Operating profit (loss) 47,010 78,513 $ 16,760 $ 25,144 $ (33,930 ) $ 10,895 $ 64,180 $ 42,474 Finance expenses 42,899 35,277 Corporate expenses 25,696 20,270 Income taxes recovery (9,974 ) (2,738 ) Net income (loss) $ (11,611 ) $ 25,704 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.80 Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.79 Depreciation and amortization included in operating profit (loss) $ 52,365 $ 58,262 $ 37,404 $ 40,900 $ 11,015 $ 13,130 $ 3,946 $ 4,232 Write-down of long-lived assets included in operating profit (loss) $ 14,367 $ 3,196 $ 14,367 $ 1,992 $ - $ 1,204 $ - $ - (1)Restructuring and other costs charged to: Cost of sales $ 5,121 $ 3,742 $ - $ 1,230 $ 5,121 $ 2,512 $ - $ - Expenses 19,560 14,790 14,554 12,700 5,006 2,090 - - $ 24,681 $ 18,532 $ 14,554 $ 13,930 $ 10,127 $ 4,602 $ - $ -