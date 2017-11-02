Dorel Reports Third Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Third quarter revenue was US$642.6 million, down 4.3% from US$671.3 million. Adjusted net income was US$14.5 million or US$0.44 per diluted share, compared to US$20.6 million or US$0.63 per diluted share a year ago. Reported net income was US$13.3 million or US$0.41 per diluted share, compared to US$15.9 million or US$0.49 per diluted share last year.
For the nine months, revenue was US$1.90 billion, a decrease of 2.8% compared to US$1.95 billion last year. Adjusted net income was US$49.7 million or US$1.52 per diluted share, compared to US$50.5 million or US$1.55 per diluted share a year ago. Reported net income year-to-date was US$33.6 million or US$1.03 per diluted share, compared to a reported net loss of US$6.0 million or US$0.19 per diluted share in 2016.
"We are pleased with the third quarter progress at Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home's positive revenue and earnings trend was maintained as on-line sales exceeded US$100 million for the quarter, again accounting for more than 50% of the segment's total revenue. The segment's focus on improving speed and efficiency of distribution continue to drive sales with major on-line retailers. Dorel Juvenile recorded its first quarter of organic revenue growth in several quarters. E-commerce growth is driving sales as Dorel Juvenile has adapted well to today's consumer, and as a result is gaining market share in this channel. Results at Dorel Sports declined as the segment is caught in the on-going weakness in the global bicycle market and a very challenging North American brick and mortar environment. Although the bicycle industry environment remains difficult, we expect Dorel Sports' fourth quarter to return to solid profitability. The Toys "R" Us situation resulted in an almost month-long sales disruption in all segments, but we have agreed on business terms with them going forward," stated Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.
The Company is presenting adjusted financial information, excluding impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities and loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt as it believes this provides a more meaningful comparison of its core business performance between the periods presented. These previously announced items are detailed in the attached tables of this press release. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|Summary of Financial Information (unaudited)
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30,
|
|All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts
|
|
|2017
|2016
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|$
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|642,634
|671,273
|
|(4.3
|%)
|Net income
|13,294
|15,866
|
|(16.2
|%)
|
|Per share - Basic
|0.41
|0.49
|
|(16.3
|%)
|
|Per share - Diluted
|0.41
|0.49
|
|(16.3
|%)
|Adjusted net income
|14,538
|20,647
|
|(29.6
|%)
|
|Per share - Basic
|0.45
|0.64
|
|(29.7
|%)
|
|Per share - Diluted
|0.44
|0.63
|
|(30.2
|%)
|Number of shares outstanding -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic weighted average
|32,403,980
|32,359,496
|
|
|
|
|Diluted weighted average
|32,699,875
|32,615,350
|
|
|
|
|
|Summary of Financial Information (unaudited)
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts
|
|
|2017
|2016
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|$
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|1,900,616
|1,954,436
|
|(2.8
|%)
|Net income (loss)
|33,575
|(6,044
|)
|655.5
|%
|
|Per share - Basic
|1.04
|(0.19
|)
|647.4
|%
|
|Per share - Diluted
|1.03
|(0.19
|)
|642.1
|%
|Adjusted net income
|49,687
|50,511
|
|(1.6
|%)
|
|Per share - Basic
|1.53
|1.56
|
|(1.9
|%)
|
|Per share - Diluted
|1.52
|1.55
|
|(1.9
|%)
|Number of shares outstanding -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic weighted average
|32,403,980
|32,346,051
|
|
|
|
|Diluted weighted average
|32,676,194
|32,346,051
|
|
|
|
|Dorel Home
|All figures in thousands of US $
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30 (unaudited)
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
Restated*
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|201,449
|
|
|198,856
|
|
|1.3
|%
|Gross profit
|35,408
|17.6
|%
|33,226
|16.7
|%
|6.6
|%
|Operating profit
|20,537
|10.2
|%
|18,005
|9.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|
|
|All figures in thousands of US $
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited)
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
Restated*
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|589,644
|
|
|558,198
|
|
|5.6
|%
|Gross profit
|102,852
|17.4
|%
|94,039
|16.8
|%
|9.4
|%
|Operating profit
|57,017
|9.7
|%
|50,410
|9.0
|%
|13.1
|%
|*
|During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016.
Third quarter revenue rose US$2.6 million, or 1.3%, to US$201.4 million. For the nine months, revenue grew US$31.4 million, or 5.6%, to US$589.6 million from US$558.2 million in 2016. Improvements were driven by increased sales in all divisions to on-line retailers. In the third quarter and for the nine months, on-line sales represented 51% and 50% of total segment revenue respectively compared to 44% and 43% for the comparable periods in 2016. Brick and mortar sales were down due mainly to the planned reduced exposure to a major mass merchant customer.
Gross profit, at 17.6% in the third quarter and 17.4% for the nine months, improved by 90 and 60 basis points respectively over last year's third quarter and year-to-date periods. The improved margins from increased on-line sales were partly offset by slightly higher input and warehousing costs.
Third quarter operating profit rose US$2.5 million, or 14.1%, to US$20.5 million from US$18.0 million a year ago which was driven by improved margins at several divisions from increased on-line sales, higher sales volumes and an overall net decrease in operating expenses. Year-to-date, operating profit increased US$6.6 million, or 13.1%, to US$57.0 million compared to US$50.4 million in the nine months of 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dorel Juvenile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All figures in thousands of US $
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30 (unaudited)
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
Restated*
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|235,645
|
|
|221,706
|
|
|6.3
|%
|Gross profit
|69,601
|29.5
|%
|75,915
|34.2
|%
|(8.3
|%)
|Operating profit
|10,155
|4.3
|%
|11,098
|5.0
|%
|(8.5
|%)
|Adjusted operating profit
|11,355
|4.8
|%
|12,249
|5.5
|%
|(7.3
|%)
|All figures in thousands of US $
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited)
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
Restated*
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|682,363
|
|
|692,516
|
|
|(1.5
|%)
|Gross profit
|204,616
|30.0
|%
|219,378
|31.7
|%
|(6.7
|%)
|Operating profit
|26,911
|3.9
|%
|34,020
|4.9
|%
|(20.9
|%)
|Adjusted gross profit
|205,910
|30.2
|%
|219,378
|31.7
|%
|(6.1
|%)
|Adjusted operating profit
|34,783
|5.1
|%
|38,456
|5.6
|%
|(9.6
|%)
|*
|During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016.
Third quarter revenue increased US$13.9 million, or 6.3%, to US$235.6 million compared with US$221.7 million last year. Excluding the positive impact of foreign exchange rates, organic revenue increased by approximately 4%, the first growth quarter since the fourth quarter of 2015. Revenue increased in the U.S. by high single digits despite the Toys "R" Us disruption, driven by growing e-commerce sales. Dorel Juvenile China revenue also increased due to improved delivery performance which resulted in higher intercompany sales of travel systems and to strong car seat sales to a third-party customer. Sales in Brazil increased significantly, while sales in Europe decreased slightly in Euro in the face of competitive pressure and the timing of new product launches. Year-to-date revenue has decreased by US$10.2 million, or 1.5%, to US$682.4 million.
The Zhongshan factory manufacturing process has been stabilized and capacity constraints have been minimized. Investments are being made in automation and quality control to further bolster efficiencies. Going forward, the facility will be more focused on building ahead, rather than dealing with backorders. Dorel Juvenile participated in important industry shows during the quarter, including Cologne, Germany and the CBME fair in Shanghai, China. At both, more products were displayed and more innovation was featured than in recent years. Reaction was highly positive from trade and customers, demonstrating strong confidence in Dorel Juvenile's brands and products.
The revolutionary Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Air, the world's first child car seat with integrated airbags, was launched two weeks ago throughout Europe. The ground-breaking safety technology sets a new standard in child car seats and puts Dorel at the forefront of innovation. In the event of a collision, the airbags will deploy and reduce the forces on a child's head and neck compared to standard forward-facing child car seats.
Last year's third quarter operating profit included a net positive impact of US$2.0 million from the net effect of a curtailment gain recorded for post-retirement defined benefits in the U.S. offset by higher product liability costs. Adjusted operating profit for the quarter, excluding restructuring and other costs as well as the net positive impact of US$2.0 million in 2016, increased by US$1.2 million, or 11.8%, to US$11.4 million from US$10.2 million a year ago. Operating profit decreased US$0.9 million, or 8.5%, to US$10.2 million, compared to US$11.1 million a year ago. Year-to-date operating profit declined US$7.1 million, or 20.9%, to US$26.9 million from US$34.0 million last year. Adjusted operating profit declined US$3.7 million, or 9.6%, to US$34.8 million from US$38.5 million for the nine months a year ago.
|
|
|Dorel Sports
|
|All figures in thousands of US $
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30 (unaudited)
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|205,540
|
|
|250,711
|
|
|(18.0
|%)
|Gross profit
|45,823
|22.3
|%
|51,864
|20.7
|%
|(11.6
|%)
|Operating profit
|176
|0.1
|%
|5,818
|2.3
|%
|(97.0
|%)
|Adjusted gross profit
|46,076
|22.4
|%
|54,566
|21.8
|%
|(15.6
|%)
|Adjusted operating profit
|587
|0.3
|%
|10,923
|4.4
|%
|(94.6
|%)
|All figures in thousands of US $
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited)
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|Change
|
|
|$
|% of rev.
|
|$
|
|% of rev.
|
|%
|
|Total revenue
|628,609
|
|
|703,722
|
|
|
|(10.7
|%)
|Gross profit
|142,835
|22.7
|%
|148,203
|
|21.1
|%
|(3.6
|%)
|Operating profit (loss)
|15,218
|2.4
|%
|(38,895
|)
|(5.5
|%)
|139.1
|%
|Adjusted gross profit
|142,239
|22.6
|%
|150,905
|
|21.4
|%
|(5.7
|%)
|Adjusted operating profit
|15,720
|2.5
|%
|21,385
|
|3.0
|%
|(26.5
|%)
Third quarter revenue decreased US$45.2 million, or 18.0%, to US$205.5 million from US$250.7 million last year. Excluding the positive impact of foreign exchange rates, organic revenue declined by approximately 19%. Nine-month revenue decreased US$75.1 million, or 10.7%, to US$628.6 million compared to US$703.7 million a year ago. Organic revenue for the nine-month period declined by approximately 14% when removing foreign exchange fluctuations and the change in Cycling Sports Group (CSG) International's business model for which the revenue recognition transitioned from a licensing model to a distribution platform in the third quarter of 2016.
The revenue decline is attributed mainly to continued weakness in the global bicycle market, disruption in the North American retail environment and persistent inclement weather in the U.S. Pacific Cycle was affected by changing buying habits at certain major mass merchants, amidst a soft bicycle market and poor weather which began last spring, contributing to reduced consumer demand. As well, the September 2017 bankruptcy filing of Toys "R" Us halted shipments temporarily, pushing sales into the fourth quarter. Sales in CSG decreased on a continued reduction in discounted sales, as inventory management has improved significantly in 2017. CSG's closeout sales in the quarter represented 11.6% of sales volume in 2017 compared to 16.3% in the prior year's third quarter.
Versus prior year, third quarter operating profit declined by US$5.6 million to US$0.2 million and when excluding restructuring and other costs, adjusted operating profit declined by US$10.3 million to US$0.6 million. For the nine months, operating profit rose by US$54.1 million to US$15.2 million and when excluding impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, adjusted operating profit declined by US$5.7 million, or 26.5%, to US$15.7 million. The decline in adjusted operating profit for both the quarter and year-to-date when compared to 2016 are explained by lower revenue partly offset by improved margins which for the third quarter and year-to-date improved by 60 and 120 basis points to 22.4% and 22.6% respectively. This is due to continued inventory management improvement in terms of product mix and pricing actions in key markets.
Other
During the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's effective tax rates were 21.3% and 27.6% respectively versus 18.7% and (35.5)% for the same periods in the prior year. Excluding income taxes on impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities and loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt, the Company's third quarter adjusted tax rate was 21.4% in 2017 compared to 20.4% in 2016. The adjusted tax rate for the nine months was 23.8% in 2017 versus 18.1% in 2016. The main cause of the variation year-over-year of the adjusted tax rate is due to changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company generated its income. The Company is stating that for the full year it expects its annual adjusted tax rate to be between 20% and 25%. However, variations in earnings across quarters mean that this rate may vary significantly between quarters.
Quarterly dividend
Dorel's Board of Directors declared its regular quarterly dividend of US$0.30 per share on the outstanding number of the Company's Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares, Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares, Deferred Share Units, cash-settled Restricted Share Units and cash-settled Performance Share Units. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2017 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 16, 2017.
Outlook
"We are expecting a very good fourth quarter with all segments delivering improved adjusted operating profit versus last year. Dorel Home's momentum is expected to continue with both higher sales and earnings expected, driven by on-line sales," stated Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.
"Dorel Juvenile is introducing several significant new products in the fourth quarter and this should translate into improved earnings, which will be similar to our third quarter performance. Revenue for the quarter is expected to be flat compared to prior year as the benefit of our enhanced product pipeline will be seen mostly in 2018.
"Dorel Sports is expected to rebound from its disappointing third quarter and we believe at this point that fourth quarter adjusted operating profit should be in line with the fourth quarter of last year. Therefore, for the second half, adjusted operating profit for Dorel Sports will not exceed prior year as previously announced," concluded Mr. Schwartz.
Conference Call
Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results today, November 2, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-223-4471. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com/eng/events. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 82912829 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, November 2, 2017 as of 4:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Thursday, November 9, 2017.
Complete condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at September 30, 2017 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR website.
Profile
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, IronHorse and SUGOI. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.
Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel's expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions; changes in product costs and supply channels; foreign currency fluctuations; customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with small number of customers; costs associated with product liability; changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules; the continued ability to develop products and support brand names; changes in the regulatory environment; continued access to capital resources and the related costs of borrowing; changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets; and there being no certainty that Dorel's current dividend policy will be maintained. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel's annual Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors outlined in the previously-mentioned documents are specifically incorporated herein by reference.
Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel's business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
Non-GAAP financial measures
As a result of impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities and loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt incurred in 2017 and 2016, the Company is including in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: "adjusted cost of sales", "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted operating profit", "adjusted finance expenses", "adjusted income before income taxes", "adjusted income taxes expense", "adjusted tax rate", "adjusted net income" and "adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share". The Company believes that this results in a more meaningful comparison of its core business performance between the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
(All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|Reported
|
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|
|% of
revenue
|
|Reported
|
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|
|% of
revenue
|
|$
|
|%
|$
|
|$
|
|%
|
|$
|
|%
|$
|
|$
|
|%
|TOTAL REVENUE
|642,634
|
|100.0
|-
|
|642,634
|
|100.0
|
|671,273
|
|100.0
|-
|
|671,273
|
|100.0
|Cost of sales
|491,802
|
|76.5
|(253
|)
|491,549
|
|76.5
|
|510,268
|
|76.0
|(2,702
|)
|507,566
|
|75.6
|GROSS PROFIT
|150,832
|
|23.5
|253
|
|151,085
|
|23.5
|
|161,005
|
|24.0
|2,702
|
|163,707
|
|24.4
|Selling expenses
|60,899
|
|9.5
|-
|
|60,899
|
|9.5
|
|59,229
|
|8.8
|-
|
|59,229
|
|8.8
|General and administrative expenses
|55,657
|
|8.6
|-
|
|55,657
|
|8.6
|
|60,599
|
|9.1
|-
|
|60,599
|
|9.1
|Research and development expenses
|8,309
|
|1.3
|-
|
|8,309
|
|1.3
|
|8,029
|
|1.2
|-
|
|8,029
|
|1.2
|Restructuring and other costs
|1,358
|
|0.3
|(1,358
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|3,554
|
|0.5
|(3,554
|)
|-
|
|-
|OPERATING PROFIT
|24,609
|
|3.8
|1,611
|
|26,220
|
|4.1
|
|29,594
|
|4.4
|6,256
|
|35,850
|
|5.3
|Finance expenses
|7,723
|
|1.2
|-
|
|7,723
|
|1.2
|
|10,077
|
|1.5
|(152
|)
|9,925
|
|1.4
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|16,886
|
|2.6
|1,611
|
|18,497
|
|2.9
|
|19,517
|
|2.9
|6,408
|
|25,925
|
|3.9
|Income taxes expense
|3,592
|
|0.5
|367
|
|3,959
|
|0.6
|
|3,651
|
|0.5
|1,627
|
|5,278
|
|0.8
|Tax rate
|21.3
|%
|
|
|
|21.4
|%
|
|
|18.7
|%
|
|
|
|20.4
|%
|
|NET INCOME
|13,294
|
|2.1
|1,244
|
|14,538
|
|2.3
|
|15,866
|
|2.4
|4,781
|
|20,647
|
|3.1
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|0.41
|
|
|0.04
|
|0.45
|
|
|
|0.49
|
|
|0.15
|
|0.64
|
|
|Diluted
|0.41
|
|
|0.03
|
|0.44
|
|
|
|0.49
|
|
|0.14
|
|0.63
|
|
|SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic - weighted average
|32,403,980
|
|
|
|
|32,403,980
|
|
|
|32,359,496
|
|
|
|
|32,359,496
|
|
|Diluted - weighted average
|32,699,875
|
|
|
|
|32,699,875
|
|
|
|32,615,350
|
|
|
|
|32,615,350
|
|
|
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|Reported
|
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|
|% of
revenue
|
|Reported
|
|% of
revenue
|
|Impairment losses,
restructuring and
other costs
|
|Adjusted
|
|% of
revenue
|
|$
|
|%
|$
|
|$
|
|%
|
|$
|
|%
|
|$
|
|$
|
|%
|TOTAL REVENUE
|1,900,616
|
|100.0
|-
|
|1,900,616
|
|100.0
|
|1,954,436
|
|100.0
|
|-
|
|1,954,436
|
|100.0
|Cost of sales
|1,450,313
|
|76.3
|(698
|)
|1,449,615
|
|76.3
|
|1,492,816
|
|76.4
|
|(2,702
|)
|1,490,114
|
|76.2
|GROSS PROFIT
|450,303
|
|23.7
|698
|
|451,001
|
|23.7
|
|461,620
|
|23.6
|
|2,702
|
|464,322
|
|23.8
|Selling expenses
|174,177
|
|9.2
|-
|
|174,177
|
|9.2
|
|172,893
|
|8.8
|
|-
|
|172,893
|
|8.8
|General and administrative expenses
|164,045
|
|8.6
|-
|
|164,045
|
|8.6
|
|175,412
|
|9.0
|
|-
|
|175,412
|
|9.0
|Research and development expenses
|23,026
|
|1.2
|-
|
|23,026
|
|1.2
|
|24,629
|
|1.3
|
|-
|
|24,629
|
|1.3
|Restructuring and other costs
|7,676
|
|0.4
|(7,676
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|6,673
|
|0.3
|
|(6,673
|)
|-
|
|-
|Impairment losses on goodwilland intangible assets
|-
|
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|55,341
|
|2.8
|
|(55,341
|)
|-
|
|-
|OPERATING PROFIT
|81,379
|
|4.3
|8,374
|
|89,753
|
|4.7
|
|26,672
|
|1.4
|
|64,716
|
|91,388
|
|4.7
|Finance expenses
|35,026
|
|1.9
|(10,475
|)
|24,551
|
|1.3
|
|31,133
|
|1.6
|
|(1,425
|)
|29,708
|
|1.5
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|46,353
|
|2.4
|18,849
|
|65,202
|
|3.4
|
|(4,461
|)
|(0.2
|)
|66,141
|
|61,680
|
|3.2
|Income taxes expense
|12,778
|
|0.6
|2,737
|
|15,515
|
|0.8
|
|1,583
|
|0.1
|
|9,586
|
|11,169
|
|0.6
|Tax rate
|27.6
|%
|
|
|
|23.8
|%
|
|
|(35.5
|%)
|
|
|
|
|18.1
|%
|
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|33,575
|
|1.8
|16,112
|
|49,687
|
|2.6
|
|(6,044
|)
|(0.3
|)
|56,555
|
|50,511
|
|2.6
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|1.04
|
|
|0.49
|
|1.53
|
|
|
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|1.75
|
|1.56
|
|
|Diluted
|1.03
|
|
|0.49
|
|1.52
|
|
|
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|1.74
|
|1.55
|
|
|SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic - weighted average
|32,403,980
|
|
|
|
|32,403,980
|
|
|
|32,346,051
|
|
|
|
|
|32,346,051
|
|
|Diluted - weighted average
|32,676,194
|
|
|
|
|32,676,194
|
|
|
|32,346,051
|
|
|
|
|
|32,581,534
|
|
The details of impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities and loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt recorded are presented below:
|
|Third Quarters Ended
September 30,
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|Write-down of long-lived assets
|-
|
|-
|
|
|368
|
|-
|
|Inventory markdowns
|253
|
|2,578
|
|
|481
|
|2,578
|
|Recorded within gross profit
|253
|
|2,578
|
|
|849
|
|2,578
|
|Employee severance and termination benefits
|818
|
|2,245
|
|
|4,218
|
|4,431
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|-
|
|838
|
|
|-
|
|838
|
|Write-down of long-lived assets
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|424
|
|Net losses from the remeasurement and disposals of assets held for sale
|-
|
|464
|
|
|622
|
|83
|
|Other associated costs
|540
|
|(5
|)
|
|2,836
|
|156
|
|Recorded within a separate line in the condensed consolidated interim income statements
|1,358
|
|3,542
|
|
|7,676
|
|5,932
|
|Total restructuring costs
|1,611
|
|6,120
|
|
|8,525
|
|8,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other costs recorded within gross profit
|-
|
|124
|
|
|(151
|)
|124
|
|Acquisition-related costs
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|729
|
|Other costs
|-
|
|12
|
|
|-
|
|12
|
|Recorded within a separate line in the condensed consolidated interim income statements
|-
|
|12
|
|
|-
|
|741
|
|Total other costs
|-
|
|136
|
|
|(151
|)
|865
|
|Total restructuring and other costs
|1,611
|
|6,256
|
|
|8,374
|
|9,375
|
|Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|55,341
|
|Loss on remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities
|-
|
|152
|
|
|276
|
|1,425
|
|Loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt
|-
|
|-
|
|
|10,199
|
|-
|
|Total impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities and loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt before income taxes(1)
|1,611
|
|6,408
|
|
|18,849
|
|66,141
|
|Total impairment losses, restructuring and other costs, remeasurement of forward purchase agreement liabilities and loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt after income taxes
|1,244
|
|4,781
|
|
|16,112
|
|56,555
|
|Total impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share
|(0.03
|)
|(0.14
|)
|
|(0.49
|)
|(1.74
|)
|(1)Includes non-cash amounts of:
|253
|
|4,032
|
|
|3,164
|
|60,689
|
|
|Dorel Juvenile
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restated *
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|TOTAL REVENUE
|235,645
|100.0
|-
|
|235,645
|100.0
|
|221,706
|100.0
|-
|
|221,706
|100.0
|Cost of sales
|166,044
|70.5
|-
|
|166,044
|70.5
|
|145,791
|65.8
|-
|
|145,791
|65.8
|GROSS PROFIT
|69,601
|29.5
|-
|
|69,601
|29.5
|
|75,915
|34.2
|-
|
|75,915
|34.2
|Selling expenses
|29,450
|12.5
|-
|
|29,450
|12.5
|
|28,615
|12.9
|-
|
|28,615
|12.9
|General and administrative expenses
|22,920
|9.7
|-
|
|22,920
|9.7
|
|29,664
|13.4
|-
|
|29,664
|13.4
|Research and development expenses
|5,876
|2.5
|-
|
|5,876
|2.5
|
|5,387
|2.4
|-
|
|5,387
|2.4
|Restructuring and other costs
|1,200
|0.5
|(1,200
|)
|-
|-
|
|1,151
|0.5
|(1,151
|)
|-
|-
|OPERATING PROFIT
|10,155
|4.3
|1,200
|
|11,355
|4.8
|
|11,098
|5.0
|1,151
|
|12,249
|5.5
|
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restated *
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|TOTAL REVENUE
|682,363
|100.0
|-
|
|682,363
|100.0
|
|692,516
|100.0
|-
|
|692,516
|100.0
|Cost of sales
|477,747
|70.0
|(1,294
|)
|476,453
|69.8
|
|473,138
|68.3
|-
|
|473,138
|68.3
|GROSS PROFIT
|204,616
|30.0
|1,294
|
|205,910
|30.2
|
|219,378
|31.7
|-
|
|219,378
|31.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling expenses
|86,743
|12.7
|-
|
|86,743
|12.7
|
|83,985
|12.1
|-
|
|83,985
|12.1
|General and administrative expenses
|68,125
|10.0
|-
|
|68,125
|10.0
|
|80,010
|11.6
|-
|
|80,010
|11.6
|Research and development expenses
|16,259
|2.4
|-
|
|16,259
|2.4
|
|16,927
|2.4
|-
|
|16,927
|2.4
|Restructuring and other costs
|6,578
|1.0
|(6,578
|)
|-
|-
|
|4,436
|0.7
|(4,436
|)
|-
|-
|OPERATING PROFIT
|26,911
|3.9
|7,872
|
|34,783
|5.1
|
|34,020
|4.9
|4,436
|
|38,456
|5.6
|*
|During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016.
|
|Dorel Sports
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
|
|Third Quarters Ended September 30,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|TOTAL REVENUE
|205,540
|100.0
|-
|
|205,540
|100.0
|
|250,711
|100.0
|-
|
|250,711
|100.0
|Cost of sales
|159,717
|77.7
|(253
|)
|159,464
|77.6
|
|198,847
|79.3
|(2,702
|)
|196,145
|78.2
|GROSS PROFIT
|45,823
|22.3
|253
|
|46,076
|22.4
|
|51,864
|20.7
|2,702
|
|54,566
|21.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling expenses
|24,644
|12.0
|-
|
|24,644
|12.0
|
|24,635
|9.8
|-
|
|24,635
|9.8
|General and administrative expenses
|19,395
|9.4
|-
|
|19,395
|9.4
|
|17,348
|6.9
|-
|
|17,348
|6.9
|Research and development expenses
|1,450
|0.7
|-
|
|1,450
|0.7
|
|1,660
|0.7
|-
|
|1,660
|0.7
|Restructuring and other costs
|158
|0.1
|(158
|)
|-
|-
|
|2,403
|1.0
|(2,403
|)
|-
|-
|OPERATING PROFIT
|176
|0.1
|411
|
|587
|0.3
|
|5,818
|2.3
|5,105
|
|10,923
|4.4
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|Reported
|% of
revenue
|Restructuring
and other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|Reported
|
|% of
revenue
|
|Impairment losses,
restructuring and
other costs
|
|Adjusted
|% of
revenue
|
|$
|%
|$
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|
|%
|
|$
|
|$
|%
|TOTAL REVENUE
|628,609
|100.0
|-
|
|628,609
|100.0
|
|703,722
|
|100.0
|
|-
|
|703,722
|100.0
|Cost of sales
|485,774
|77.3
|596
|
|486,370
|77.4
|
|555,519
|
|78.9
|
|(2,702
|)
|552,817
|78.6
|GROSS PROFIT
|142,835
|22.7
|(596
|)
|142,239
|22.6
|
|148,203
|
|21.1
|
|2,702
|
|150,905
|21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling expenses
|67,047
|10.7
|-
|
|67,047
|10.7
|
|70,989
|
|10.1
|
|-
|
|70,989
|10.1
|General and administrative expenses
|55,532
|8.8
|-
|
|55,532
|8.8
|
|53,691
|
|7.6
|
|-
|
|53,691
|7.6
|Research and development expenses
|3,940
|0.6
|-
|
|3,940
|0.6
|
|4,840
|
|0.7
|
|-
|
|4,840
|0.7
|Restructuring and other costs
|1,098
|0.2
|(1,098
|)
|-
|-
|
|2,237
|
|0.3
|
|(2,237
|)
|-
|-
|Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|
|-
|-
|
|55,341
|
|7.9
|
|(55,341
|)
|-
|-
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|15,218
|2.4
|502
|
|15,720
|2.5
|
|(38,895
|)
|(5.5
|)
|60,280
|
|21,385
|3.0
|
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|As at
|
|
|As at
|
|
|September 30,
2017
|
|
|December 30,
2016
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|34,324
|
|
|$
|31,883
|
|
|Trade and other receivables
|
|415,275
|
|
|
|431,062
|
|
|Inventories
|
|645,554
|
|
|
|549,688
|
|
|Other financial assets
|
|348
|
|
|
|4,333
|
|
|Income taxes receivable
|
|14,612
|
|
|
|14,466
|
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|31,153
|
|
|
|21,040
|
|
|
|1,141,266
|
|
|
|1,052,472
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|4,396
|
|
|
|20,017
|
|
|
|1,145,662
|
|
|
|1,072,489
|
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|199,193
|
|
|
|191,294
|
|
|Intangible assets
|
|441,320
|
|
|
|427,587
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|455,370
|
|
|
|435,790
|
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|37,001
|
|
|
|39,324
|
|
|Other financial assets
|
|546
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Other assets
|
|7,105
|
|
|
|6,148
|
|
|
|1,140,535
|
|
|
|1,100,143
|
|
|$
|2,286,197
|
|
|$
|2,172,632
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank indebtedness
|$
|59,633
|
|
|$
|49,490
|
|
|Trade and other payables
|
|500,310
|
|
|
|437,009
|
|
|Forward purchase agreement liabilities
|
|-
|
|
|
|7,500
|
|
|Other financial liabilities
|
|5,832
|
|
|
|569
|
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|4,712
|
|
|
|6,475
|
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|12,026
|
|
|
|15,143
|
|
|Long-term debt
|
|17,731
|
|
|
|51,138
|
|
|Provisions
|
|45,161
|
|
|
|63,169
|
|
|
|645,405
|
|
|
|630,493
|
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long-term debt
|
|409,318
|
|
|
|355,118
|
|
|Net pension and post-retirement defined benefit liabilities
|
|36,243
|
|
|
|35,206
|
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|51,411
|
|
|
|53,293
|
|
|Provisions
|
|1,929
|
|
|
|1,681
|
|
|Written put option liabilities
|
|28,361
|
|
|
|26,325
|
|
|Other financial liabilities
|
|433
|
|
|
|1,115
|
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|10,895
|
|
|
|13,302
|
|
|
|538,590
|
|
|
|486,040
|
|EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|202,400
|
|
|
|202,400
|
|Contributed surplus
|
|28,394
|
|
|
|27,139
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|(71,141
|)
|
|
|(113,840
|)
|Other equity
|
|991
|
|
|
|3,027
|
|Retained earnings
|
|941,558
|
|
|
|937,373
|
|
|
|1,102,202
|
|
|
|1,056,099
|
|
|$
|2,286,197
|
|
|$
|2,172,632
|
|
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|Third Quarters Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30,
2017
|
|September 30,
2016
|
|September 30,
2017
|
|September 30,
2016
|
|Sales
|$
|642,293
|
|$
|670,265
|
|$
|1,899,523
|
|$
|1,948,503
|
|Licensing and commission income
|
|341
|
|
|1,008
|
|
|1,093
|
|
|5,933
|
|TOTAL REVENUE
|
|642,634
|
|
|671,273
|
|
|1,900,616
|
|
|1,954,436
|
|Cost of sales (1)
|
|491,802
|
|
|510,268
|
|
|1,450,313
|
|
|1,492,816
|
|GROSS PROFIT
|
|150,832
|
|
|161,005
|
|
|450,303
|
|
|461,620
|
|Selling expenses
|
|60,899
|
|
|59,229
|
|
|174,177
|
|
|172,893
|
|General and administrative expenses
|
|55,657
|
|
|60,599
|
|
|164,045
|
|
|175,412
|
|Research and development expenses
|
|8,309
|
|
|8,029
|
|
|23,026
|
|
|24,629
|
|Restructuring and other costs (1)
|
|1,358
|
|
|3,554
|
|
|7,676
|
|
|6,673
|
|Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|55,341
|
|OPERATING PROFIT
|
|24,609
|
|
|29,594
|
|
|81,379
|
|
|26,672
|
|Finance expenses
|
|7,723
|
|
|10,077
|
|
|35,026
|
|
|31,133
|
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|16,886
|
|
|19,517
|
|
|46,353
|
|
|(4,461
|)
|Income taxes expense
|
|3,592
|
|
|3,651
|
|
|12,778
|
|
|1,583
|
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|13,294
|
|$
|15,866
|
|$
|33,575
|
|$
|(6,044
|)
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.41
|
|$
|0.49
|
|$
|1.04
|
|$
|(0.19
|)
|
|Diluted
|$
|0.41
|
|$
|0.49
|
|$
|1.03
|
|$
|(0.19
|)
|SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic - weighted average
|
|32,403,980
|
|
|32,359,496
|
|
|32,403,980
|
|
|32,346,051
|
|
|Diluted - weighted average
|
|32,699,875
|
|
|32,615,350
|
|
|32,676,194
|
|
|32,346,051
|
|(1)Restructuring and other costs charged to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|$
|253
|
|$
|2,702
|
|$
|698
|
|$
|2,702
|
|Expenses
|
|1,358
|
|
|3,554
|
|
|7,676
|
|
|6,673
|
|
|$
|1,611
|
|$
|6,256
|
|$
|8,374
|
|$
|9,375
|
|
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|Third Quarters Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2017
|
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|
|September 30, 2017
|
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|13,294
|
|
|$
|15,866
|
|
|$
|33,575
|
|
|$
|(6,044
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative translation account:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net change in unrealized foreign currency gains (losses) on translation of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil
|
|16,772
|
|
|
|3,246
|
|
|
|38,422
|
|
|
|20,093
|
|Net gains (losses) on hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil
|
|3,620
|
|
|
|2,279
|
|
|
|11,166
|
|
|
|4,852
|
|
|
|20,392
|
|
|
|5,525
|
|
|
|49,588
|
|
|
|24,945
|
|Net changes in cash flow hedges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
|(3,606
|)
|
|
|(90
|)
|
|
|(8,657
|)
|
|
|(1,023
|)
|Reclassification to income
|
|66
|
|
|
|142
|
|
|
|205
|
|
|
|452
|
|Reclassification to the related non-financial asset
|
|1,643
|
|
|
|(1,196
|)
|
|
|(628
|)
|
|
|(1,709
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|448
|
|
|
|65
|
|
|
|2,295
|
|
|
|784
|
|
|
|(1,449
|)
|
|
|(1,079
|)
|
|
|(6,785
|)
|
|
|(1,496
|)
|Items that will not be reclassified to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Defined benefit plans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurements of the net pension and post-retirement defined benefit liabilities
|
|(41
|)
|
|
|(3,689
|)
|
|
|(151
|)
|
|
|(3,692
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|14
|
|
|
|1,428
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|
|1,430
|
|
|
|(27
|)
|
|
|(2,261
|)
|
|
|(104
|)
|
|
|(2,262
|)
|TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|18,916
|
|
|
|2,185
|
|
|
|42,699
|
|
|
|21,187
|
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|32,210
|
|
|$
|18,051
|
|
|$
|76,274
|
|
|$
|15,143
|
|
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|Accumulated other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share
Capital
|Contributed
Surplus
|
|Cumulative
Translation
Account
|
|Cash
Flow
Hedges
|
|Defined
Benefit
Plans
|
|Other
Equity
|
|Retained
Earnings
|
|Total
Equity
|
|Balance as at December 30, 2015
|$
|200,277
|$
|26,480
|
|$
|(104,521
|)
|$
|2,680
|
|$
|(12,115
|)
|$
|1,527
|
|$
|988,069
|
|$
|1,102,397
|
|Total comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(6,044
|)
|
|(6,044
|)
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|24,945
|
|
|(1,496
|)
|
|(2,262
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|21,187
|
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|24,945
|
|
|(1,496
|)
|
|(2,262
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(6,044
|)
|
|15,143
|
|
|Issued under stock option plan
|
|645
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|645
|
|
|Reclassification from contributed surplus due to exercise of stock options
|
|
187
|
|
(187
|)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|Reclassification from contributed surplus due to settlement of deferred share units
|
|
61
|
|
(103
|)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(42
|)
|
|Share-based payments
|
|-
|
|1,083
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|1,083
|
|
|Remeasurement of written put option liabilities
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(2,455
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(2,455
|)
|
|Dividends on common shares
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(29,022
|)
|
|(29,022
|)
|
|Dividends on deferred share units
|
|-
|
|200
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(200
|)
|
|-
|
|
|Balance as at September 30, 2016
|$
|201,170
|$
|27,473
|
|$
|(79,576
|)
|$
|1,184
|
|$
|(14,377
|)
|$
|(928
|)
|$
|952,803
|
|$
|1,087,749
|
|
|Balance as at December 30, 2016
|$
|202,400
|$
|27,139
|
|$
|(102,629
|)
|$
|2,852
|
|$
|(14,063
|)
|$
|3,027
|
|$
|937,373
|
|$
|1,056,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|33,575
|
|
|33,575
|
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|49,588
|
|
|(6,785
|)
|
|(104
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|42,699
|
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|49,588
|
|
|(6,785
|)
|
|(104
|)
|
|-
|
|
|33,575
|
|
|76,274
|
|
|Share-based payments
|
|-
|
|1,030
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|1,030
|
|
|Remeasurement of written put option liabilities
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(2,036
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(2,036
|)
|
|Dividends on common shares
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(29,165
|)
|
|(29,165
|)
|
|Dividends on deferred share units
|
|-
|
|225
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(225
|)
|
|-
|
|
|Balance as at September 30, 2017
|$
|202,400
|$
|28,394
|
|$
|(53,041
|)
|$
|(3,933
|)
|$
|(14,167
|)
|$
|991
|
|$
|941,558
|
|$
|1,102,202
|
|
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|Third Quarters Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30,
2017
|
|
|September 30,
2016
|
|
|September 30,
2017
|
|
|September 30,
2016
|
|CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,294
|
|
|$
|15,866
|
|
|$
|33,575
|
|
|$
|(6,044
|)
|Items not involving cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|12,612
|
|
|
|13,451
|
|
|
|37,016
|
|
|
|39,911
|
|
|Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|55,341
|
|
|Unrealized losses (gains) arising on financial assets and financial liabilities classified as held for trading
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
(798
|)
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
|Share-based payments
|
|98
|
|
|
|140
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|370
|
|
|Defined benefit pension and post-retirement costs
|
|985
|
|
|
|(7,767
|)
|
|
|2,955
|
|
|
|(5,637
|)
|
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|(1,873
|)
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|(1,353
|)
|
|Restructuring and other costs
|
|253
|
|
|
|3,880
|
|
|
|1,471
|
|
|
|3,923
|
|Finance expenses
|
|7,723
|
|
|
|10,077
|
|
|
|35,026
|
|
|
|31,133
|
|Income taxes expense
|
|3,592
|
|
|
|3,651
|
|
|
|12,778
|
|
|
|1,583
|
|Net changes in balances related to operations (1)
|
|614
|
|
|
|23,105
|
|
|
|(49,098
|)
|
|
|12,421
|
|Income taxes paid
|
|(4,150
|)
|
|
|(4,135
|)
|
|
|(16,361
|)
|
|
|(16,427
|)
|Income taxes received
|
|6
|
|
|
|2,356
|
|
|
|4,911
|
|
|
|8,612
|
|Interest paid
|
|(4,215
|)
|
|
|(5,059
|)
|
|
|(21,452
|)
|
|
|(23,273
|)
|Interest received
|
|155
|
|
|
|180
|
|
|
|409
|
|
|
|385
|
|CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|31,208
|
|
|
|53,074
|
|
|
|41,703
|
|
|
|101,357
|
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank indebtedness
|
|4,502
|
|
|
|6,685
|
|
|
|7,202
|
|
|
|(1,953
|)
|Increase of long-term debt
|
|-
|
|
|
|560
|
|
|
|208,782
|
|
|
|978
|
|Repayments of long-term debt
|
|(14,534
|)
|
|
|(49,528
|)
|
|
|(193,751
|)
|
|
|(46,618
|)
|Repayments of forward purchase agreement liabilities
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(7,857
|)
|
|
|(4,414
|)
|Increase of written put option liabilities
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|673
|
|Financing costs
|
|(54
|)
|
|
|(143
|)
|
|
|(2,760
|)
|
|
|(2,082
|)
|Issuance of share capital
|
|-
|
|
|
|204
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|610
|
|Dividends on common shares
|
|(9,723
|)
|
|
|(9,621
|)
|
|
|(29,165
|)
|
|
|(29,022
|)
|CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|(19,809
|)
|
|
|(51,843
|)
|
|
|(17,549
|)
|
|
|(81,828
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition of businesses
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|5,475
|
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|(10,159
|)
|
|
|(4,202
|)
|
|
|(24,523
|)
|
|
|(14,013
|)
|Disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
|66
|
|
|
|1,414
|
|
|
|248
|
|
|
|1,552
|
|Net proceeds from disposals of assets held for sale
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,555
|
|
|
|15,027
|
|
|
|4,536
|
|Additions to intangible assets
|
|(5,476
|)
|
|
|(3,054
|)
|
|
|(14,103
|)
|
|
|(12,104
|)
|CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|(15,569
|)
|
|
|(4,287
|)
|
|
|(23,351
|)
|
|
|(14,554
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cashand cash equivalents
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
(198
|)
|
|
|
1,638
|
|
|
|
1,742
|
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|(3,849
|)
|
|
|(3,254
|)
|
|
|2,441
|
|
|
|6,717
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|38,173
|
|
|
|43,153
|
|
|
|31,883
|
|
|
|33,182
|
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|34,324
|
|
|$
|39,899
|
|
|$
|34,324
|
|
|$
|39,899
|
|
|(1) Supplemental information on net changes in balances related to operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade and other receivables
|$
|(1,664
|)
|
|$
|5,014
|
|
|$
|29,425
|
|
|$
|(3,432
|)
|
|Inventories
|
|(51,181
|)
|
|
|(9,560
|)
|
|
|(78,792
|)
|
|
|3,402
|
|
|Other financial assets
|
|(119
|)
|
|
|1,256
|
|
|
|(624
|)
|
|
|1,261
|
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|3,480
|
|
|
|8,692
|
|
|
|(8,577
|)
|
|
|(2,144
|)
|
|Other assets
|
|(110
|)
|
|
|(196
|)
|
|
|(256
|)
|
|
|(552
|)
|
|Trade and other payables
|
|54,554
|
|
|
|7,997
|
|
|
|35,803
|
|
|
|552
|
|
|Net pension and post-retirement defined benefit liabilities
|
|(683
|)
|
|
|(1,774
|)
|
|
|(3,146
|)
|
|
|(3,854
|)
|
|Provisions, other financial liabilities, deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|
|(3,663
|)
|
|
|11,676
|
|
|
|(22,931
|)
|
|
|17,188
|
|
|$
|614
|
|
|$
|23,105
|
|
|$
|(49,098
|)
|
|$
|12,421
|
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|SEGMENTED INFORMATION
|THIRD QUARTERS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|(unaudited)
|
|Total
|Dorel Juvenile
|Dorel Sports
|Dorel Home
|
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|
|
|
|
|Restated*
|
|
|
|Restated*
|Total revenue
|$
|642,634
|$
|671,273
|$
|235,645
|$
|221,706
|$
|205,540
|$
|250,711
|$
|201,449
|$
|198,856
|Cost of sales (1)
|
|491,802
|
|510,268
|
|166,044
|
|145,791
|
|159,717
|
|198,847
|
|166,041
|
|165,630
|Gross profit
|
|150,832
|
|161,005
|
|69,601
|
|75,915
|
|45,823
|
|51,864
|
|35,408
|
|33,226
|Selling expenses
|
|60,523
|
|58,883
|
|29,450
|
|28,615
|
|24,644
|
|24,635
|
|6,429
|
|5,633
|General and administrative expenses
|
|49,774
|
|55,618
|
|22,920
|
|29,664
|
|19,395
|
|17,348
|
|7,459
|
|8,606
|Research and development expenses
|
|8,309
|
|8,029
|
|5,876
|
|5,387
|
|1,450
|
|1,660
|
|983
|
|982
|Restructuring and other costs (1)
|
|1,358
|
|3,554
|
|1,200
|
|1,151
|
|158
|
|2,403
|
|-
|
|-
|Operating profit
|
|30,868
|
|34,921
|$
|10,155
|$
|11,098
|$
|176
|$
|5,818
|$
|20,537
|$
|18,005
|Finance expenses
|
|7,723
|
|10,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate expenses
|
|6,259
|
|5,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income taxes expense
|
|3,592
|
|3,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|13,294
|$
|15,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization included in operating profit
|$
|12,409
|$
|13,249
|$
|9,031
|$
|9,652
|$
|2,329
|$
|2,497
|$
|1,049
|$
|1,100
|(1)Restructuring and other costs charged to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|$
|253
|$
|2,702
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|253
|$
|2,702
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Expenses
|
|1,358
|
|3,554
|
|1,200
|
|1,151
|
|158
|
|2,403
|
|-
|
|-
|
|$
|1,611
|$
|6,256
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,151
|$
|411
|$
|5,105
|$
|-
|$
|-
|*
|During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.
|
|DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.
|SEGMENTED INFORMATION
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|ALL FIGURES IN THOUSANDS OF US $, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|(unaudited)
|
|Total
|
|Dorel Juvenile
|Dorel Sports
|
|Dorel Home
|
|2017
|2016
|
|2017
|2016
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2017
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|Restated*
|
|
|
|
|
|Restated*
|Total revenue
|$
|1,900,616
|$
|1,954,436
|
|$
|682,363
|$
|692,516
|$
|628,609
|
|$
|703,722
|
|$
|589,644
|$
|558,198
|Cost of sales (1)
|
|1,450,313
|
|1,492,816
|
|
|477,747
|
|473,138
|
|485,774
|
|
|555,519
|
|
|486,792
|
|464,159
|Gross profit
|
|450,303
|
|461,620
|
|
|204,616
|
|219,378
|
|142,835
|
|
|148,203
|
|
|102,852
|
|94,039
|Selling expenses
|
|172,921
|
|171,719
|
|
|86,743
|
|83,985
|
|67,047
|
|
|70,989
|
|
|19,131
|
|16,745
|General and administrative expenses
|
|147,534
|
|157,723
|
|
|68,125
|
|80,010
|
|55,532
|
|
|53,691
|
|
|23,877
|
|24,022
|Research and development expenses
|
|23,026
|
|24,629
|
|
|16,259
|
|16,927
|
|3,940
|
|
|4,840
|
|
|2,827
|
|2,862
|Restructuring and other costs (1)
|
|7,676
|
|6,673
|
|
|6,578
|
|4,436
|
|1,098
|
|
|2,237
|
|
|-
|
|-
|Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets
|
|-
|
|55,341
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|55,341
|
|
|-
|
|-
|Operating profit (loss)
|
|99,146
|
|45,535
|
|$
|26,911
|$
|34,020
|$
|15,218
|
|$
|(38,895
|)
|$
|57,017
|$
|50,410
|Finance expenses
|
|35,026
|
|31,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate expenses
|
|17,767
|
|18,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income taxes expense
|
|12,778
|
|1,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|33,575
|$
|(6,044
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|1.04
|$
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted
|$
|1.03
|$
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization included in operating profit (loss)
|$
|36,412
|$
|39,308
|
|$
|26,442
|$
|27,548
|$
|6,893
|
|$
|8,423
|
|$
|3,077
|$
|3,337
|(1)Restructuring and other costs charged to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|$
|698
|$
|2,702
|
|$
|1,294
|$
|-
|$
|(596
|)
|$
|2,702
|
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Expenses
|
|7,676
|
|6,673
|
|
|6,578
|
|4,436
|
|1,098
|
|
|2,237
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|$
|8,374
|$
|9,375
|
|$
|7,872
|$
|4,436
|$
|502
|
|$
|4,939
|
|$
|-
|$
|-
|*
|During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company changed its internal organization and the composition of its reportable segments. The design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of the children's furniture was transferred from Dorel Juvenile to Dorel Home. Accordingly, the Company has restated the segmented information for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.