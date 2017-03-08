Doris and Neil Gillman Making a Difference for Local Kids

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Boca Raton and Pittsburgh residents Doris and Neil Gillman, long time volunteers and donors in the area, have recently made a tremendous difference in the lives of children through their support of three Palm Beach County non-profits, the Caridad Center, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers and Boca Raton Regional Hospital. They are supporting each of these organizations through the Boca West Foundation, which helps fund programs for 25 non-profits in the Boca Raton area that help children in need.

Recent contributions include:

A pledge of $35,000 to outfit an additional dental surgery room at the newly expanded Caridad Center.

A contribution of $25,000 to the Florence Fuller Child Development Centers to rehab 20 kid's bathrooms. Mr. Gillman will be working with the architect and construction personnel to get this complicated and badly needed project completed.

A donation of $20,000 to Boca Raton Regional Hospital, in partnership with Boca West Foundation and Sweet Dream Makers "Beginnings" program to provide a crib, mattress, coverings, diapers and formula to new parents in need.

"The Gillmans' generosity means that Caridad Center can provide many more pediatric dental visits each year for the kids of working poor people who could not afford dental care otherwise," said Laura Kallus, CEO of Caridad Center.

"We are delighted that the Gillmans have played such a major philanthropic role in the partnership between Boca West Foundation and Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their generosity in underwriting the initial year of the 'Beginnings' program is greatly appreciated and will make a significant difference for many families in our area," said Sarah Pollack, Director of Development and Donor Relations, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation.

Recently, Mr. Gillman joined the board of the largest children's omnibus charity in Palm Beach County, The Boca West Foundation. The Boca West Foundation reaches 5,000 kids each day in the south Palm Beach county area who are at risk. Twenty-five children's charities will receive in excess of $1 million for the second year in a row to help clothe, feed, mentor and keep healthy and safe the most vulnerable young people in our county.

"In the past seven years the Boca West Foundation has raised almost $7 million to create programs to make life just a little bit better for 'our' children," said Boca West Board Chairman, Arthur Adler.

About Boca West Community Charitable Foundation

The Boca West Community Charitable Foundation was launched in November of 2010. It came about as a desire by the thousands of members of the Boca West Country Club to give back to Boca Raton and the South Palm Beach County communities. The Foundation's mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. For more information please visit www.bocawestfoundation.org.

Since its inception, the Foundation has funded more than $3.2 million for specific programs of 25 charities including American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boca Helping Hands, Boca Raton Children's Museum, Boca Raton Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Club, The Caridad Center, Florida Atlantic University's TOPS Summer Band Camp, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, The Gift of Life Bone Marrow Foundation, The Giving Tree, Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options, JAFCO Children's Ability Center, Jewish Federation of South PBC Children's Services, Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank, KidSafe, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Place of Hope-Rinker Campus, Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Summer Camp Opportunities Promote Education, SOS Children's Village, Unicorn Children's Foundation, Viner Community Scholars, The Wayne Barton Study Center, the Youth Activity Center, Sweet Dreams Makers and Beginnings.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132486/Images/Photo,_The_Gillmans,_Boca_West_FoundationPD0486-30fcf37aef519bd9b8989d7f1b1be0d2.jpg