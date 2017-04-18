News Room

Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Sales and Earnings for the First Quarter Ended April 1, 2017

COLMAR, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) today announced the Company will issue results for its first quarter of fiscal 2017 on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer "Exclusive" replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct-Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names. 

