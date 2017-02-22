Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Sales and Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Ended December 31, 2016

COLMAR, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Dorman Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DORM)

Q4 Sales increased 12% over prior year to $229 million





Q4 EPS increased 34% over prior year to $0.83 per diluted share





Q4 Operating Cash Flow increased 91% over prior year to $66 million





Full-Year 2016 Sales increased 7% to $860 million and EPS increased 18% to $3.07.





Dorman Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket, today announced record sales and EPS for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016.

4th Quarter Financial Results

Net Sales for the 14 week fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 increased $24.3 million, or 12%, to $229.1 million from $204.8 million for the 13 week fourth quarter ended 2015. Net Sales growth, adjusted for the additional week, was approximately 7%. Gross Profit for the fourth quarter increased 18% to $92.2 million (or 40.2% of sales) from $77.8 million (or 38.0% of sales) in the fourth quarter of 2015. Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses for the fourth quarter increased 4% to $45.1 million (or 19.7% of sales) from $43.4 million (or 21.2% of sales) in the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating Cash Flow increased 91% to $66.0 million compared to $34.6 million in the same quarter last year. Diluted Earnings Per Share for the fourth quarter increased 34% to $0.83 per share from $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. EPS growth, adjusted for the additional week, was approximately 24%.

As expected, the unfavorable stocking order comparisons we experienced in the third quarter reversed, and sales growth returned to much stronger levels in the fourth quarter aided by an extra shipping week in 2016. Gross Margin expansion was primarily driven by a more favorable sales mix, a result of exiting some underperforming, low margin product lines last year in the fourth quarter, lower excess and obsolete provisions as we continue to reduce inventory levels while improving the quality of inventory on hand and, to a lesser extent, leverage on the higher sales volumes. SG&A Expenses, adjusted for a $3 million pre-tax bad debt provision taken in the fourth quarter of 2015, grew 12%. The extra week, continued investment in new product development, and volume growth were the primary drivers of the SG&A Expense growth.

Under its share repurchase program, Dorman repurchased 101.2 thousand shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 at an average share price of $63.04.

Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Net Sales for the 53 week fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 increased $56.6 million, or 7%, to $859.6 million from $803.0 million for the 52 week fiscal year ended December 25, 2016. Gross Profit for fiscal 2016 increased 10% to $338.1 million (or 39.3% of sales) from $308.1 million (or 38.4% of sales) in fiscal 2015. SG&A Expenses for fiscal 2016 increased 5% to $169.5 million (or 19.7% of sales) from $161.9 million (or 20.2% of sales) in fiscal 2015. Operating Cash Flow increased 32% to $121.5 million for fiscal 2016 compared to $92.1 million in fiscal 2015. Diluted Earnings Per Share for fiscal 2016 increased 18% to $3.07 per share from $2.60 per share in fiscal 2015.

Under its share repurchase program, Dorman repurchased 430.9 thousand shares of its common stock during fiscal 2016 at an average share price of $52.15.

"We are pleased to announce another successful year highlighted by record sales and earnings. Our success is directly attributable to the tireless efforts of our contributors who continue to execute our proven "New to the Aftermarket" product development strategy while ensuring high levels of service to our customers and end users. I would like to thank all our contributors who continue to drive Dorman to new levels of performance. Our core mission continues to be identifying failure prone passenger car, light truck, and heavy duty truck parts that are only available from dealerships and make a high quality alternative available to our customers and end users. To that end, we continue to invest in our new product capabilities allowing us to deliver growth well in excess of industry growth levels. During 2016, we introduced 4,220 new parts, including 1,255 "Formerly Dealer Only" parts. Sales from New Product launched in the last twenty four months as a percentage of total sales was 17% and we remain confident that we can continue to deliver above average industry growth over the long term by remaining laser-focused on this "New to the Aftermarket" mission. As a result, our previously issued guidance for 2017 remains unchanged as we continue to expect mid to high single digit organic revenue and net income growth," said Matt Barton, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer "Exclusive" replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct-Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Company's future growth rates. Words such as "believe," "demonstrate," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "anticipate," "should" and "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, competition in the automotive aftermarket industry, concentration of the Company's sales and accounts receivable among a small number of customers, the impact of consolidation in the automotive aftermarket industry, foreign currency fluctuations, dependence on senior management and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2015. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 14 Weeks 13 Weeks Fourth Quarter (unaudited) 12/31/16 Pct. 12/26/15 Pct. Net sales $ 229,097 100.0 $ 204,834 100.0 Cost of goods sold 136,926 59.8 127,041 62.0 Gross profit 92,171 40.2 77,793 38.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,123 19.7 43,423 21.2 Income from operations 47,048 20.5 34,370 16.8 Interest expense, net 61 - 64 0.1 Income before income taxes 46,987 20.5 34,306 16.7 Provision for income taxes 18,286 8.0 12,519 6.1 Net income $ 28,701 12.5 $ 21,787 10.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.62 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 34,517 35,323

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 53 Weeks 52 Weeks Year Ended (unaudited) 12/31/16 Pct. 12/26/15 Pct. Net sales $ 859,604 100.0 $ 802,957 100.0 Cost of goods sold 521,530 60.7 494,907 61.6 Gross profit 338,074 39.3 308,050 38.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 169,473 19.7 161,893 20.2 Income from operations 168,601 19.6 146,157 18.2 Interest expense, net 241 - 216 - Income before income taxes 168,360 19.6 145,941 18.2 Provision for income taxes 62,311 7.3 53,612 6.7 Net income $ 106,049 12.3 $ 92,329 11.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 2.60 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 34,598 35,538

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 12/31/16 12/26/15 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,121 $ 78,659 Accounts receivable 230,526 203,923 Inventories 168,851 193,725 Prepaid expenses 3,116 2,326 Total current assets 551,614 478,633 Property, plant & equipment, net 88,436 87,046 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 29,788 29,889 Deferred income taxes, net 12,429 7,557 Other assets 29,525 18,740 Total assets $ 711,792 $ 621,865 Liabilities & shareholders' equity: Accounts payable $ 72,629 $ 63,967 Accrued expenses and other 31,219 34,603 Total current liabilities 103,848 98,570 Other long-term liabilities 6,302 5,259 Shareholders' equity 601,642 518,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 711,792 $ 621,865

Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited): (in thousands) 14 Weeks 13 Weeks 53 Weeks 52 Weeks 12/31/16 12/26/15 12/31/16 12/26/15 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 5,017 $ 4,447 $ 18,907 $ 16,186 Capital expenditures $ 5,169 $ 5,154 $ 20,059 $ 21,688

