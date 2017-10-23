Dot Foods and New Age Beverages Corporation Form Partnership to Bring Healthy Beverages to More Than 4,400 Distributors Covering the Foodservice, Hospital, Universities, Offices, and Convenience Channels

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Dot Foods, Inc., the Illinois-based leading food industry redistributor in the United States and New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company today announced the formation of a partnership to bring New Age's portfolio of healthy beverages to Dot Food's more than 4,400 distributors covering foodservice, hospitals, universities, office locations, convenience and other channels. The agreement is expected to have a material impact on New Age Beverages.

Dot Foods is one of America's largest private companies with almost $7 Billion in revenue. They operate 10 major distribution centers to service their customers and distributors throughout all 50 states and 25 countries. Dot Foods manages over 100,000 products across almost 1,000 manufacturers and through their consolidation can supply less than full truckload quantities of a full one-stop-shop portfolio of food and beverages. Dot Foods and their distributors penetrate a full range of channels in a way that few if any other distributors can match including hospitals, offices, restaurants, schools, convenience and multiple other outlet types in which New Age products have never been distributed.

Rodd Willis, Director of Natural and Specialty at Dot Foods commented, "Dot Foods is excited to be working with New Age Beverages Corporation. The brand portfolio that New Age Beverage has will be a valuable addition to our growing offering of natural beverage brands. Our customers expect us to continue to provide new, exciting brands and this partnership helps us deliver on that promise with the full portfolio of healthier beverages that New Age provides."

New Age Beverages, has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages over the past year that includes Xing® (natural teas and energy drinks), Aspen Pure® Probiotic water, Búcha® Live (organic) Kombucha, Marley® (coffee, relaxation drinks and organic mate), and Coco-Libre® (coconut waters and sparkling coconut waters), and a number of impending products for the medical channel through their Health Sciences Division. New Age has been expanding retailer distribution in traditional channels and strengthening its brand portfolio that now includes a competitive entrant in each of the growth segments of the beverage category. The partnership with Dot Foods represents New Age's first penetration to new channels including foodservice, offices, hospitals and others.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive of New Age Beverages mentioned, "We are very excited about the relationship with Dot Foods that opens up a whole new universe of channels for us. Dot Foods was looking for a firm like New Age with a full portfolio of healthy beverages, and we were looking for a major credible partner that would provide the focus and depth to seriously penetrate these new channels. Not only will the current New Age portfolio begin sales through Dot Food's wide array of channels, but New Age's future Health Sciences portfolio for hospitals through Dot Foods is an extremely positive development and efficient route-to-market for New Age.

About Dot Foods, Inc.

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 118,000 products from 835 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in the United States. Through Dot Transportation Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 25 countries. Dot Foods operates ten U.S. distribution centers, which are located in Modesto, California; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and University Park, Illinois. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast-growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.us.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

