dotmailer Executive James Koons to Serve on M3AAWG Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - dotmailer, one of the world's leading email service providers, today announced that James Koons, Chief Privacy Officer, has been elected to serve as a Full Member representative on the M3AAWG Board of Directors. The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (www.m3aawg.org) is where the industry comes together to work against botnets, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG leverages the depth and experience of a global community to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging threats through technology, collaboration and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. The appointment of Koons was made official at the recently concluded M3AAWG 39th General Meeting in San Francisco, California.

"This is the second time I have served as a board member of M3AAWG, and I am once again honored and humbled to have a hand in guiding an organization which has helped shape my career and has driven positive change in the industry in which I operate," said Koons. "I am extremely excited to be working with the M3AAWG membership and contribute to the ongoing projects of this organization. M3AAWG is carrying out important and impactful work around the globe and is committed to stopping abuse on messaging and other platforms and helping make the Internet a safer place."

The M3AAWG Board of Directors works not only with constituent members, but also seeks to establish dialogues with outside groups who have similar missions. M3AAWG works cooperatively with regulatory and enforcement agencies such as the Unsolicited Communications Enforcement Network (UCENet, previously known as the London Action Plan or LAP) that brings together industry and law enforcement and other industry trade groups. It also works with policy organizations by providing technical expertise on operational and security issues that affect the industry's ability to protect end-users.

"James Koons has been an active contributor to our organization for several years and we welcome his experience to the Board of Directors," said Jerry Upton, M3AAWG Executive Director.

