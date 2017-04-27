dotmailer Wins "Most Customer-Preferred Partner Technology" at Imagine 2017

Recognized for top technology adoption by Magento merchants to enhance online marketing

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - dotmailer, a leading email marketing automation platform, was named Most Customer-Preferred Partner Technology at the annual Magento Commerce conference, Imagine 2017, held this month in Las Vegas.

Magento Commerce is the worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation, and is the platform of choice among global brands, who rely on Magento's open platform and rich ecosystem to create customer experiences that distinguish themselves from competitors. The combined power of dotmailer and Magento enables retailers to easily integrate their email and multichannel marketing efforts with their Magento store's customer and product data. Merchants can unlock and leverage meaningful customer insights to engage in a highly relevant, personalized way.

Feature-Rich Integration for Magento 2 dotmailer was one of the first partners to be Magento 2 ready and its team of dedicated in-house Magento developers spent months building the approved integration that conforms to the Commerce platform's optimized code base.

"The dotmailer team has proven to be a key business partner, with a strong commitment to delivering industry-leading marketing automation solutions merchants require to attract customers and drive sales," said Mark Lenhard, SVP, Strategy & Growth at Magento Commerce. "Over the past year, we have witnessed significant growth and adoption of dotmailer's technology among our customers, and we are proud to continue our partnership -- delivering the digital marketing tools merchants need to compete and win."

"We value this recognition from Magento which furthers our mission to help customers move into the digital future of commerce," said Tink Taylor, Founder & President of dotmailer. "Our joint customers are seeing tremendous benefit in reaching their customers, especially as they migrate to the Magento 2 platform."

About dotmailer