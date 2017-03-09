Double Kudos for Coast Capital Savings

BC-based credit union named Top Employer and Best Managed Company for 2017

SURREY, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Coast Capital Savings has again been named one of BC's Top Employers and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, winning two of the nation's most coveted business awards.

This is the 16th time Coast Capital has received the prestigious award for Best Managed Companies, making the credit union a re-certified Platinum Club Member. The designation recognizes business excellence in Canadian-owned and managed companies, and places particular emphasis on the importance of an organization's strategy, capability, commitment to goals and healthy financial performance. Those that make the award list for seven years or more are inducted into the Best Managed Companies Platinum Club and are required to meet annual requalification requirements demonstrating continued adherence to the highest standards of business performance.

BC's Top Employers, an annual list adjudicated by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizes BC employers that lead their industries in creating and maintaining exceptional workplaces. Coast Capital made the list for its strong corporate culture, innovative workspace, and employee training and skills development.

"Coast Capital strives to create a unique, engaged corporate culture and this recognition shows we're delivering on this commitment," said Don Coulter, Coast Capital's President and CEO. "We are thrilled that Coast Capital has again been named one of BC's Top Employers and a Best Managed Company. We know that to be a successful, innovative company we need to foster a corporate culture that our employees can get excited about. It is imperative to provide our people with a great place to work that recognizes each employee and their unique talents and empowers them to achieve what is most important to them personally and professionally. We believe that in doing so our people will be able to passionately deliver on our purpose."

Initiatives and accomplishments that helped Coast Capital win these awards include: its dedication to helping members achieve financial well-being through innovative products and services like our Help Extras, Where You're At Money Chat and Members Get It Mortgages; its strategic focus on innovation and growth; a unique corporate culture; career and development programs such as, Leaders Who Inspire and Room to Grow; our focus on individual wellness, state-of-the art, LEED Gold Certified Help Headquarters building in Surrey, B.C.; and commitment to investing 7% of budgeted pre-tax earnings into local communities activities that support youth.

About Coast Capital Savings

Coast Capital Savings is Canada's largest credit union by membership. An Imagine Canada Caring Company, the credit union invested $5.6 million into local communities in 2016, focusing on empowering and engaging youth. It has 52 branches serving its 543,000 members in the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and Okanagan regions of British Columbia. Product innovations include Canada's first free chequing account from a full-service financial institution. To learn more, visit coastcapitalsavings.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About BC's Top Employers

Now entering its 12th year, BC's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. The selection for this year's list was based on the detailed application submitted for this year's Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.