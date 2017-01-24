News Room
DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust
TSX : DSL.UN

DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust

January 24, 2017 10:13 ET

DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust (TSX:DSL.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of February for Class A Units and Class U Units. Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017 will receive a cash distribution in the amount of C$0.05417 per Class A Unit and US$0.05417 per Class U Unit, payable on or about February 14, 2017.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.bmocm.com/investorsolutions under "Closed-End Funds".

Contact Information

  • BMO Capital Markets
    1.866.864.7760

