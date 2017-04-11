Doubleview Receives Approval to Trade on OTCBB PK, and Provides Progress Update

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX VENTURE: DBV) is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to trade on the OTCBB Pink Open Market ("OTCBB") with the symbol ("DBLVF"). The OTCBB, operated by OTC Markets, offers US trading for early-stage and developing US and international companies. The Company has also applied for DTC eligibility. The DTC ("Depository Trust Company") manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies and is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. DTC eligibility will facilitate electronic clearing of securities and accelerate stock and cash transactions for investors in the USA.

In addition to the OTCBB, shares of Doubleview continue to trade on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Doubleview's recently approved access to American investors through the facilities of the OTC Markets Group gives the Company better exposure to the US investment community. The Company is working very hard to ensure that all our shareholders fully understand Doubleview and the potential of its Hat Gold Copper project.

Hat Deposit Model

Following the recent successful drilling campaign and the resulting drill data, that extended the mineralized envelope of the Lisle Zone a further 125m to the east and 200m to the north, the Company is completing a comprehensive review of all of its Hat Project data. The data base now includes assay results from previously unsampled cores from the earliest, 2013, drilling program. These core samples were analyzed in 2017 and complete the analytical dataset. This additional information supports the revised interpretations of the geological and mineralization models.

Recent studies include lithology, rock alteration and structural geology, analysis of gold and copper distribution, and a complete re-working of surface and drill hole data. Doubleview's geological team is developing an advanced model of the alkalic-type gold-copper porphyry for the Hat deposit. Further studies will utilize the extensive data base of ICP analyses to study the distribution of other elements that also contribute to the alteration and gold-copper mineralization and possibly serve as "pathfinder" guides to Lisle Zone and, possibly, other bodies. This review is ongoing and when completed our findings will be shared with our shareholders.

Using newly acquired 3D softwares, the Company has developed a realistic model that aids visualization of the Lisle Zone as currently defined. The model shortly will be added to the Company's completely updated website where interested persons will be able to share the model and view plans for the upcoming drilling campaign. The website is accessed at Doubleview.ca .

Doubleview's management is very excited to be nearing the start of another field program and later in the year to being able to initiate a resource estimate.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: DBV) ( OTCBB : DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) ( FRANKFURT : 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.