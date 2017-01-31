Doubleview (TSX-V: DBV) Announces Proposed Private Placement Financing of Convertible Notes in the Principal Amount of USD $450,000

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX VENTURE: DBV) is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing of convertible notes (the "Notes") in the principal amount of USD $450,000 (the "Offering"). Each Note will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum, payable quarterly, and will mature and be payable eighteen months from the date of issue of the Notes.

The principal amount of the Notes will be convertible into Units (each a "Unit") at a price of USD $0.07866582 (being CAD $0.10) per Unit (the "Conversion Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Doubleview and three quarters of one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of Doubleview at a price of CAD $0.15 per share for a period of thirty months from the date of issue of the Warrants.

Under the terms of the Notes, Doubleview will have the right to repay the outstanding principal amount under the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest at any time. Further, Doubleview, at its election, may pay any accrued and unpaid interest through the issuance of common shares of Doubleview at the Discounted Market Price (as defined by the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) at the time of the interest payment date.

The institutional holders of the Notes will have a right of first refusal to participate in up to 50% of any future financings. During the term of the Notes, Doubleview has agreed to not issue any shares at a price below the Conversion Price. Doubleview will also have the right to force the conversion of the Notes and accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, Doubleview will pay a finder a fee equal to $31,500 cash and 450,000 finders warrants in connection with the Offering. The finder's warrants will be on the same terms as the Warrants.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes and exploration on the Hat Gold-Copper Porphyry Project. Closing of the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: DBV) ( OTCBB : DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) ( FRANKFURT : 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

