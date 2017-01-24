Doug Frey Joins EasyCare to Lead New Agency Development and Acquisitions

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - APCO Holding, LLC, home of the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, announced the addition of Doug Frey to its executive team as EVP of New Agency Relationships and Acquisitions. Frey will lead the company's new agency development and acquisition efforts.

EasyCare's Chairman and CEO, Larry Dorfman, said, "We believe the agency market has seasoned and that there are great operators out there looking for more from their administrative partners. There are also agencies looking for a company with the resources to work with them on continuing to grow their business while planning a successful exit strategy for the future. We can uniquely provide either or both solutions. Doug has the highest integrity and is one of the most respected people in the industry. His background is perfect to lead this effort."

Frey most recently served as COO of Allstate Dealer Services and brings more than 30 years of F&I industry experience to his role at APCO, including more than 15 years in senior executive roles.

"I have known Larry Dorfman, Chairman and John Lee, President of APCO Holdings, for 25 years. I admire what they have built with first-class service to agents and dealers," Frey said. "The whole company has a unique culture that is focused on helping dealers and agents succeed. This company still operates with an agency mentality and that resonates with their agency partners. It is great to be with a company that has committed significant capital to growth and with a clear and well defined vision of the future."

