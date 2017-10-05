Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ Joins Veracity Industrial Networks Board

Experienced Industrial CEO brings Founder-to-exit experience to Veracity Board

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, today announced that Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ has joined the Veracity Board of Directors.

"We welcome Doug to the Veracity board," said Paul Myer, Veracity CEO. "Doug's experience in growing and exiting industrial software businesses will be very helpful as Veracity is really starting to ramp."

Lawson was Founder and CEO of Incuity Software, Inc., a Venture Capital funded start-up providing Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence software. As founder, Doug participated in every facet of the company including product inception, channel building, enterprise sales, financing, investor relations and exit. Incuity Software was sold to Rockwell Automation in 2008. Following Incuity's acquisition, Lawson served as the Chief Software Strategist for Rockwell Automation, a publicly-traded leader in the Industrial Automation and Information Products market.

"I'm very pleased to be working with Veracity at this time," Lawson said. "The team has produced an industrial networking platform that makes Veracity a major player in a fast-growing space."

Doug joins a board of directors that includes Veracity CEO, Paul Myer, Steve Litchfield, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of Microsemi and David Whitehead, COO of Schweitzer Engineering Labs.

