Dovetale Launches First Platform that Utilizes Image Recognition To Match Brands with Social Media Influencers

Rather than solely relying on keywords or follower numbers, the technology discovers influencers based on a desired look and feel

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Dovetale, a web-based suite of tools to help brands and agencies manage, measure and pay influencers for branded content, today launches a first-of-its-kind recommendations engine for brands to find influencers based on image recognition and machine learning.

Inspired by advertising and marketing mood boards, Dovetale's team of engineers put technology and data behind this method to cater to today's tech-savvy brands looking to discover influencers on YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and Twitter. Brand managers can upload images that match the look and feel they desire, such as black and white photography or images related to specific interests, and Dovetale will run the images through its artificial intelligence platform and return a list of qualified influencers that match.

"Our recommendations engine is just one aspect of our platform that gives brands and agencies a whole new way of creating or enhancing their influencer strategies," said Mike Schmidt, Founder of Dovetale. "Influencer marketing is at a standstill -- the marketplace platforms that exist are not targeted and optimized to help brands succeed. We have developed a true technology platform that brings back the strategy, accountability and trust in influencer marketing."

Dovetale is democratizing advertising for brands of any size, while limiting the countless hours spent sifting through outdated influencer databases. Brand managers have access to four products to support their campaigns, including:

Discover: Aside from the recommendations engine, brands and agencies can find creators by entering specific keywords and social metrics, which returns the influencer's channel growth, audience location, social stats and demographics

"Influencer marketing can drive serious revenue for brands, but the platforms that will carry brands into the future will not just deliver influencers. Dovetale helps educate brands during the process, while making it easy to see the direct impact influencer marketing has on their campaigns, so they can eventually own their influencer marketing strategy," said Schmidt.

Dovetale is now open for public sign-ups and is offering a free 30-day trial of its web-based dashboard for all brands and agencies. For more information about Dovetale or to sign up, visit www.dovetale.com.

About Dovetale

