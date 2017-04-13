Dozens of Employers Seek Talent at Detroit Area Job Expo

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job expo. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields including Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Seasonal, Manufacturing, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services, and other career fields.

JobFairGiant.com is hosting the Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo on April 28, 2017 from 9:00 to 3:00 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located at 27000 S. Karevich Dr., Novi, Michigan.

"As the economy rebounds, many employers are looking to fill open positions and add new jobs," said CJ Eason, community outreach director of JobFairGiant.com. "At the same time, while we are experiencing the lowest unemployment rates since 2008, many people in Michigan are still unemployed or underemployed. This job expo connects job seekers with opportunity."

There is a growing need to hire experienced professionals, college alumni, military veterans and entry-level workers to fill over 500 positions at the upcoming job expo; featuring 50 employers including Mass Mutual Metro Detroit, Goodman Network, Global Information Technology, New Horizons Computer Learning, Jan Door, CLS Uniform and Linen, Robert Half, Guardian Alarm, Focus Business Solutions, Just Energy, Foundation Systems of Michigan, PVS Chemicals Inc, Weedman Lawn Care, Eradico Pest Control, Primerica Financial Services and many more companies.

Information regarding the upcoming job expo is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.

