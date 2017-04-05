Dr. Adam Augenstein Launches a New Charlotte Plastic Surgery Practice Website in Early 2017

Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte now offers information on plastic surgery and nonsurgical cosmetic solutions on a website that went live at the end of January. Dr. Augenstein is a double board-certified plastic surgeon

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - With the understanding that patients in Charlotte want plastic surgery information to help with their aesthetic and reconstructive needs, Dr. Adam Augenstein recently announced the launch of his new practice website, welcoming women and men alike to Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte. The new site went live in late January 2017.

Dr. Augenstein is one of the only surgeons operating in the region who possesses double board certification: by the American Board of Plastic Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery. He trained at the University of Louisville with nationally renowned surgeons in his field.

As a doctor who aims to provide patients their desired results while maintaining a balanced, natural look, Dr. Augenstein has dedicated himself to gaining the knowledge, skills, and experience required to perform a variety of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, both surgical and non-surgical.

Dr. Augenstein believes that the consultation process is the best place to educate and provide his patients with the most customized and effective treatment options. At Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte, Dr. Augenstein utilizes TouchMD, an innovative imaging tool that enables him to interactively show patients how a particular treatment or procedure works and what results they can expect from it. Patients are able to better visualize and process the information they are given, allowing for an easier-to-understand consultation and better informed decision making.

Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte also offers some of the latest technology and tools for patients looking for comprehensive and minimally invasive ways to refresh and care for their skin. Dr. Augenstein offers Profound by Syneron Candela®, a powerful yet gentle skin-rejuvenating device that dramatically reduces wrinkles, adds volume and moisture, and improves skin contours and elasticity.

Dr. Augenstein holds quarterly evening events at his practice to educate and support anyone looking to learn more about aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. "Answers with Augenstein" is a series of evening-time events held in a warm, fun, and friendly environment at the Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte office, where Dr. Augenstein breaks down how a selected treatment or procedure works. Attendees have the chance to benefit from special discounts or giveaways, and have their questioned answered in a comfortable, no-pressure setting.

More information about a variety of procedures available at the practice is available on the new site, with details explaining such surgical options as breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, facelift, and more. Nonsurgical choices include the wrinkle-smoothing BOTOX®, numerous dermal fillers, and skin tightening.

To learn more about Dr. Augenstein's services, contact Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte online or call (704) 837-1150.