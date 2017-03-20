Dr. Bill Thomas joins Holiday Retirement as chief wellness officer

Renowned geriatrician joins nation's largest manager of independent living retirement communities to transform aging and wellness for older adults and their families

LAKE OSWEGO, OR--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Holiday Retirement today announced that Dr. Bill Thomas joins the company as its first ever chief wellness officer. Dr. Thomas will combine his unparalleled expertise in human aging with Holiday Retirement's more than 45 years of experience providing senior living to transform what it means to age well in the United States.

For nearly a quarter century, Dr. Thomas has transformed how seniors and their care partners view aging. Named a "top 10 innovator" by The Wall Street Journal and one of "America's best leaders" by US News and World Report for his work shaping the future of retirement, Dr. Thomas brings his innovative outlook on aging and senior care to his role as chief wellness officer on Holiday Retirement's strategic team.

"Dr. Thomas' vision for aging and senior longevity is an inspiration," said Lilly Donohue, CEO for Holiday Retirement. "I had the honor of studying his perspective a few years ago. His forward thinking approach to aging wellness will help us continue to modernize what we do here at Holiday as well as advance a new approach to aging in America. A new generation of older adults and their families is looking for operators like Holiday to think differently and offer services designed for what they want. Dr. Bill Thomas will help Holiday do just that."

Dr. Thomas will help innovate the senior living provider's enrichment programs to consistently improve residents' quality of life. He will also empower employees to see their work as an opportunity to create meaningful relationships with seniors at Holiday Retirement's 300+ senior living communities. What's more, Dr. Thomas will work with Holiday to identify new opportunities to better serve older adults.

"The story of aging is different for everyone," said Dr. Thomas. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help Holiday residents write their own story, on their own terms and with their own positive, engaging experiences."

Dr. Thomas is an author, entrepreneur, musician, teacher, farmer and world-renowned authority on geriatric medicine. He is also the founder of The Eden Alternative, an international non-profit dedicated to creating quality of life for seniors and their care partners.

