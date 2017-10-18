Dr. Brad Bengtson Announces a Practice Move and Expansion in Grand Rapids

Anchoring a new building development for medical professionals near Burton and East Paris, the Bengtson Center will break ground for its new facility on Oct. 27

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery announced today it will break ground on Oct. 27, 2017, at 2155 East Paris Avenue SE as the anchor tenant of a new 41,000-square-foot building to be constructed by First Companies. The Bengtson Center team has found that the practice is outgrowing its current MidTowne Street facility due to increasing demand for state of the art cosmetic surgical and non surgical services in Grand Rapids, so they're preparing for a 2018 move into a 14,000-square-foot space in the new building.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons' most recent Plastic Surgery Statistics Report showed a 4 percent increase in cosmetic surgical procedures and a 3 percent increase in minimally invasive cosmetic treatments throughout the United States. This growing trend is reflected locally, as Dr. Brad Bengtson attributes the need for his practice's move to the increasing volume of patients his team and he treat each day. He said he is thankful for the trust men and women put in his center and is moving to further build its reputation as a destination concierge plastic surgery office by making visits more convenient and elevating the patient experience for locals and out-of-town guests alike.

"We love our current location, office, and atmosphere, but believe it's time to expand our office for our patients' comfort and bring all the surgical procedures into the Bengtson Center," he said. "We are grateful that we continue to grow. This new office will allow us the opportunity to continue to provide the most advanced technologies and services to our patients."

Already a top provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers, the Bengtson Center will double its aesthetician and nonsurgical suites in its new home -- and will also increase its services and providers. Visitors will find two private operating suites; private injection, skincare, and laser suites for both men and women; and ample, discreet, and easily accessible patient parking. In terms of style, the space will be designed in collaboration with Kathryn Chaplow Interior Design and Peter Baldwin of AMDG Architects.

First Companies is a Michigan-based commercial real estate, construction, and property management group. President Craig Baker said he's delighted Dr. Bengtson's practice is anchoring the New Vista development, which is expected to be completed in late 2018.

As a board-certified plastic surgeon serving Grand Rapids, Dr. Bengtson has developed a national reputation for his commitment to excellence, advanced technology, and joining patients on their aesthetic journeys of transformation with safety and care. Grand Rapids Magazine has named him "Best Plastic Surgeon" in Grand Rapids seven years in a row, and he has been named by his peers multiple times to Castle Connolly's Top Doctors® list.

Dignitaries and members of the media are invited to attend the groundbreaking scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 2155 East Paris Avenue SE, the 4-acre site of a planned two-story building offering class-A offices to local medical professionals.

The ceremony comes a little more than a week after the Bengtson Center's annual All That Glows event, scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the current center's location: 555 MidTowne St., suite 110, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503. In addition to showcasing live demonstrations from the Bengtson Center staff, the evening event will raise funds for Mercy Health Saint Mary's NICU.

Contact the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by calling (616) 588-8880 or 1-877-822-8880. Visit the center online at www.bengtsoncenter.com.