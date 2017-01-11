Dr. Brad Bengtson Is the First Plastic Surgeon in the Midwest to Use a New Breast Implant

The FDA recently approved Natrelle INSPIRA® Cohesive breast implants; Grand Rapids' Bengtson Center was the first Midwest practice to use them on Oct. 28

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Late last year, Dr. Brad Bengtson performed a breast augmentation using Natrelle INSPIRA® Cohesive breast implants, marking him as the first plastic surgeon in the Midwest to use them. Approved by the FDA on Sept. 23, the implants are made by Allergan, manufacturer of a range of products, including breast implants of varying designs, the wrinkle-smoothing BOTOX®, the Juvéderm® dermal filler line, and more.

Dr. Bengtson offers a variety of plastic surgery and minimally invasive procedures at his Grand Rapids practice, where he remains committed to always pushing the industry forward through research, education, and innovation. He served as lead investigator for Allergan's Natrelle Style 410 Highly Cohesive Gel breast implants and teaches internationally on the subject of breast aesthetics. His relationship with the top manufacturer and his reputation as an authority in the world of breast aesthetics and surgery put him at the forefront of plastic surgeons using the new technology.

The Natrelle INSPIRA® Cohesive breast implants pair Allergan's highly cohesive gel (also available in other implants) with a high gel-fill ratio. This means they are especially full and rounded. That makes them a bit firmer to the touch.

The new breast implants are part of a family of implants known informally as "gummy bear" implants because of their properties and feel. The gel that fills the implants is very thick, remaining stable and in place even if the shell is cut open. When separated for demonstration purposes, the insides of each of the two halves of an implant resemble the inside of a gummy bear that's been bitten in half. This property particularly appeals to women concerned about the potential of implants leaking, since the form-stable gel does not flow the same way as saline or other gels.

Natrelle INSPIRA® Cohesive breast implants are available for women seeking breast augmentation, breast revision, and breast reconstruction. The implants are available with either smooth or textured shells, each of which offers unique benefits.

In addition to the work noted above, Dr. Bengtson is a textbook and article author, lecturer, and patent holder. He has received two Tiffany Awards from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, each for Best Annual Research, and has been recognized numerous times by Best Doctors in America®, by Castle Connolly as a Top Doctor®, and by Grand Rapids Magazine as "Best Plastic Surgeon" in Grand Rapids.

