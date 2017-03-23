Dr. Brita Hansen joins LogicStream Health as Chief Medical Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - LogicStream Health, Inc. is pleased to announce Dr. Brita Hansen is the company's new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hansen comes to LogicStream from Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), where she served as Chief Health Information Officer. Prior to her role as CHIO, Dr. Hansen spent many years in quality improvement as the Medical Director of Inpatient Quality and Informatics at HCMC. She is also an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.

"I'm very excited to work with the team at LogicStream and all our health system clients," said Dr. Hansen. "Having spent my career thus far within the health system environment, I know how much work we put into our quality improvement initiatives only to have very little information about how well the processes we implement are adopted or how they impact our outcomes. This information is crucial to truly drive quality clinical outcomes and sustain them over time. I can see why so many organizations have already implemented LogicStream solutions. Other solutions simply provide standard content or outcomes data, but LogicStream allows health systems to measure and understand the impact of the process itself. The solutions are applied to a variety of difficult-to-solve problems including pharmacy stewardship, hospital-acquired conditions and infections, content optimization, and reducing unnecessary care variation, to name just a few. These are problems every health system is trying to solve."

Dr. Hansen graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry before going on to the University of Minnesota Medical School where she received her Doctorate of Medicine. She received additional public health training through the Public Health Practice program at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health as well as executive leadership training through the University of St. Thomas Opus School of Business Physician Leadership College.

"I've known and respected Dr. Hansen a long time. We worked together at HCMC solving difficult quality and safety problems, the same type of problems LogicStream solves for our clients," said Patrick Yoder, CEO and co-founder of LogicStream Health. "We are extremely happy to have her on the team with her vast knowledge as a healthcare administrator, physician and informaticist. She has seen first-hand the ways health systems can apply Clinical Process Measurement solutions from LogicStream to improve clinical outcomes and physician satisfaction with the EHR. Dr. Hansen has immediately applied her knowledge to help our clients deliver on the promise of Clinical Process Measurement solutions and plays a critical role driving the ongoing development of our solutions."

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health optimizes clinical content, reduces unnecessary care variation and identifies the impact of clinical processes on patient outcomes through Clinical Process Measurement. The LogicStream Platform delivers results to health systems by providing the ability to monitor and measure the care delivery process in a robust manner. With a strong and experienced team focused on innovation, LogicStream provides a scalable and sustainable method to deliver highly reliable healthcare to any health system. For more information, visit Logic-Stream.net.