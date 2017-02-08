Dr. Chris Ayo Otiko, President of ViaDerma, Inc., is selected to write an article "Healing Diabetic Ulcers with a New Topical Antibiotic Ointment" for the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, a leading US Publication for Diabetes

Journal of DST is a Peer-Reviewed Bi-monthly Scientific Journal Indexed in the National Library of Medicine's Database, PubMed. They Publish the Largest Number of Articles on Diabetes Technology of any Journal in the World

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the President, Dr. Christopher Otiko has been invited to write an article in a leading Diabetic publication, the "Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology." Dr. Otiko has also been selected to present his abstract at DFCON or the Diabetic Foot Global Conference in Houston, TX, March 23rd through the 25th. DFCon, website www.dfcon.com, is the premier international, interdisciplinary diabetic foot conference in North America. In its 15th year, the course is designed for the wide spectrum of generalists and specialists who diagnose and manage the diabetic foot. Didactic talks, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, specialty symposia and workshops will delve into diagnostic and interventional strategies for diabetic foot ulcers and amputation prevention. Featuring a world-renowned international faculty, DFCon offers the opportunity to review state-of-the-art concepts and techniques.

"Diabetes affects almost a half a billion people globally with 23 million affected in the US. With about 83 million affected with condition designated as pre-diabetes. Of those with diabetes, 50% will develop peripheral neuropathy and/or diabetic ulcers. Of the 23 million people affected with diabetes, 25% will develop diabetic ulcers many will require expensive therapy or invasive surgical amputations. The goal of this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the FDA registered OTC medication Viabecline. A topically applied antibiotic ointment designed to treat infections in cuts, scrapes and burns, we found that Viabecline is very effective as part of a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) treatment protocol. Clinical investigation (CI) documenting the treatment effectiveness was estimated by enrolling patients in a multi-center outpatient clinic setting," said CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko.

"The results conclude Viabecline is more effective than standard care in treating DFU's, including IV antibiotics. The effect was greatest in those with the most severe wounds, i.e., large wounds that affect deeper anatomical structures. These patients were last resort patients that had failed all previous care and were headed to an amputation. In some cases, even an amputation wasn't feasible because of the patient's cardiac status. Viabecline is more than 96% effective in healing diabetic foot ulcers within 4 weeks. This effect is more pronounced in more severe wounds, and the effect is the same whether the wound is infected or not," said CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko. "Our goal is to have Viabecline added to all diabetic foot ulcer treatment protocols."

"We are also in the clinical testing stages of an anti-aging topical solution, a topical pain medication, a topical for male-pattern baldness, and a topical designed to boost male libido. The market for our many products is very promising. We are enthusiastic about the results we have achieved to date in terms of the anecdotal feedback we have received from the medical community," said Dr. Otiko.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBD's and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2014. The use of CBD's is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

