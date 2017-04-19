Dr. David Kuppersmith Joins The Steadman Clinic Staff

Internal Medicine Physician joins Clinic's lengthy list of world-renowned surgeons

VAIL, CO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - The Steadman Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Kuppersmith, an internal medicine physician who specializes in perioperative medicine.

Dr. Marc J. Philippon, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic and Co-chair of the Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI, made the announcement.

Dr. Kuppersmith will be focusing on the patient's perioperative care experience to provide continuity of care for every patient. In addition, Dr. Kuppersmith complements an orthopaedic care team that is known worldwide for its strong array of orthopaedic surgeons.

"Dr. Kuppersmith joining our team further strengthens our diverse staff here at The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute," said Drawbaugh. "His role will significantly add to the overall patient experience," added Drawbaugh. "By providing pre-operative medical evaluation and identification of risk factors, Dr. Kuppersmith will further complement the work of our surgeons to ensure that we are providing an unmatched level of overall patient care."

"Dr. Kuppersmith's specialty will prove to be invaluable to our team of physicians here at The Steadman Clinic," said Dr. Philippon. "We have long felt the need to add an internist such as Dr. Kuppersmith in order to provide the very best care for our patients, both in and out of surgery," added Dr. Philippon. "We look forward to the contributions he will make to our Clinic and the great care he will provide for our wide array of surgical patients."

Dr. Kuppersmith is no stranger to The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. Prior to enrolling in medical school, he worked at SPRI in the Department of Clinical Research. During that time, he co-authored numerous journal articles, book chapters, instructional videos and presentations focusing on outcomes following hip arthroscopy.

Dr. Kuppersmith completed his internal medicine residency at the Icahn School of Medicine/The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was previously an attending physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in the Department of Perioperative Medicine.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/18/11G136152/Images/Kuppersmith_2182_(1)-823174582df08c4eb965d5f7f8c6a7cc.jpg