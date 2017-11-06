Dr. Derek Jones Presented Findings on Men and Aesthetics to Fellow Dermatologists in October

The Los Angeles area-based dermatologist at Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills seeks to expand industry understanding of male-focused cosmetic treatments as interest rises in the demographic.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Citing men's increasing interest in procedures intended to improve the look of the face and skin, Dr. Derek Jones of Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills presented findings to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery in October, noting that there is a need for more research into how aesthetic treatments specifically impact male facial structures. In particular, Dermatology Times reports that one decade -- 2006 to 2016 -- saw a 230 percent jump in men choosing dermal fillers and a 50 percent increase in men opting for injections of botulinum toxin, which includes Xeomin® and BOTOX®. In the Los Angeles area, Dr. Jones has seen that trend firsthand, as a greater number of men are looking for nonsurgical solutions to the problem of wrinkles and other cosmetic issues.

As the lead author, Dr. Jones focused the study on Xeomin®, an injectable neuromodulator used to temporarily relax the muscles that cause glabellar frown lines. His fellow authors in the study were Dr. Martina Kerscher, Dr. Thorin Geister, Dr. Michael A. Hast, and Dr. Petra Weissenberger.

Research involved analyzing randomized, double-blind studies on that topic, with the findings indicating that response rates to injections were lower for men than for women. When taken into consideration with similar findings from other studies, Dr. Jones concluded that men require unique considerations when it comes to this and other cosmetic treatments. Specifically, FDA-recommended doses may not be potent enough to work as desired due to the typical male glabellar muscle mass and other anatomical details.

The solution, Dr. Jones continued, is customization of cosmetic treatments -- though individually created plans would merely help mitigate the symptoms of a larger problem: scant research on the differences between male and female responses to aesthetic procedures. A separate study, completed in 2013, found that out of 17 clinical studies exploring the effects of botulinum toxin-based cosmetic treatments, only 11 percent of the 5,646 participants were men.

On Nov. 3, Dr. Jones received word from BOTOX® manufacturer Allergan that another paper he helped to co-author, "Signs of Facial Aging in Men in a Diverse, Multinational Study: Timing and Preventive Behaviors" was published in November's Derm Surg Males Supplement.

This paper found that most of the men out of the 819 surveyed failed to regularly employ skincare treatments or practices, such as sunscreen, to prevent signs of aging. The authors hope their findings can help medical professionals communicate helpful information about facial aging and aesthetics during clinical discussions with men.

"Our role as dermatologists is to provide each patient with the best care possible, which means always seeking to further our understanding of how various treatments work for specific demographics," Dr. Jones said. "Only with more research will we be able to increase our knowledge of the relationship between nonsurgical cosmetic treatments and the male face -- an increasingly vital subject as men continue to demonstrate a growing interest in their options."

Dr. Jones works at the physician-only Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills along with Dr. Naissan Wesley and Dr. Jeanette Black.