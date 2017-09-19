Dr. Ellen Turner, Dermatologist in Dallas, TX, To Feature "Best of 2017" Treatments in Exclusive October Showcase

SOURCE: Dr. Ellen Turner
September 19, 2017 18:30 ET
As part of her efforts to continually educate patients and provide them with the most effective treatment protocols that cosmetic dermatology has to offer, dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner is hosting "Showcase Showdown" at her Dallas practice on Oct. 26, 2017
DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Dr. Ellen Turner, dermatologist in the Dallas, TX, area, will present and compare the latest and greatest cosmetic dermatological treatments of 2017 at her practice's "Showcase Showdown" event on Oct. 26.
The exclusive event will feature mini-presentations about the latest technologies and products available, including Silhouette InstaLift™, microneedling with radiofrequency, PICOCARE 450 laser, and ZO Skin Health products.
Each mini-presentation will be held at 12:30, 3:30, and 5:30 p.m. respectively. To provide enough seating during each presentation slot, an RSVP is required with a nominal fee of $25. However, all guests attending will receive a complimentary gift exceeding that value, as well as access to the featured treatments at special event-only pricing, which will be lower than both their launch and regular price points.
To reserve a spot for the event, contact the practice online or by phone at (214) 373-7546.
The office of Dr. Ellen Turner8222 Douglas Avenue Suite 950 Dallas, Texas 75225 Phone: 214.373.7546http://www.dermofficedallas.com/
The office of Dr. Ellen Turner8222 Douglas Avenue Suite 950 Dallas, Texas 75225 Phone: 214.373.7546http://www.dermofficedallas.com/
See all RSS Newsfeeds