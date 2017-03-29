Dr. Fred Leonberger Elected to Lightwave Logic's Board of Directors

Former Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of JDS Uniphase Corporation to Serve on Lightwave Logic's Operations Committee

LONGMONT, CO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Lightwave Logic, Inc. ( OTCQB : LWLG), a technology company focused on the development of Next Generation Photonic Devices and Non-Linear Optical Polymer Materials Systems for applications in high-speed fiber-optic data communications and telecommunications, announced today that Dr. Fred Leonberger has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors effective April 1, 2017.

Dr. Leonberger is a widely known technologist and industry leader in the field of photonics and fiber optics. For nearly 40 years he has been a leading contributor to the development of a variety of important optical devices, company leadership, product and business strategy, and commercialization. The integrated optical modulator technology he and his colleagues pioneered has been used pervasively for over 20 years to encode data at multi-Gb/s rates in long-haul fiber optic networks (the Internet "superhighways").

He previously served as senior vice president and chief technology officer of JDS Uniphase Corporation (JDSU, now Lumentum), a leading optical components company, from 1995 until his retirement in 2003, where he played a lead role in technology strategy, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property activities. Prior to JDSU, he was co-founder and general manager of United Technologies Photonics (UTP), a high-speed optical modulator company, and held research management positions at United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Dr. Leonberger has served as a senior advisor to Lightwave Logic since December 2011, with emphasis on modulator/technology development. He is presently the Principal of EOvation Advisors LLC, his technology and business advisory firm, and serves or has served as a co-founder and Board member/advisor for ten private photonics companies. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the recipient of several industry awards.

Tom Zelibor, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented, "I am extremely pleased that Fred has not only agreed to join our esteemed Board of Directors, but is also taking the leadership role of our Operations Committee as we continue the prototype phase of our device development and move our P2IC™ platform into commercialization. His vast experience in the world of optical communications-from both the scientific and business perspectives will significantly enhance the ability of our Board of Directors to navigate and oversee the near-term pathway that is charted by a clear vision for Lightwave's future.

"In his assignment to the Operations Committee, Fred will have a more direct influence on the direction the Company is taking on the road to commercializing our polymer devices. He will be the perfect technical partner for Michael Lebby as he transitions to the CEO position. Together they will help focus the optical market's attention on the organic polymer value proposition to an industry looking for solutions."

Fred Leonberger commented, "I am excited about this opportunity to further serve Lightwave Logic as a board member to productize the Company's high-performance electro-optic polymers and associated photonic integrated circuits. I look forward to continue working with Michael Lebby and the Lightwave team."

For more information about Lightwave Logic, please visit the Company's website at following URL: www.lightwavelogic.com

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals. For more information, about the Company please visit the corporate website at: www.lightwavelogic.com.

