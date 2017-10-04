Dr. Gregory Sullivan to join Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc.

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RMTN) is pleased to announce that Dr. Gregory Sullivan has joined the Board of Directors of the Company. In addition, Dr. Sullivan will also assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Timothy Ayre will remain as President and Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Sullivan is a Molecular Pharmacologist with over 25 years experience producing scientific opportunities. As the managing partner for the last decade of Sullivan Rajan LLC, he has identified preclinical and clinical assets with untapped commercial opportunity and assembled a team of investors, scientists, consultants, bankers and pharmaceutical partners to bring drugs to patients. Focusing on overcoming the twin drawbacks that plague oncology treatments -- toxicity and risk of relapse -- Dr. Sullivan has helped guide many products into clinical development and jumpstarted molecular surgery programs at major pharmaceutical companies. His current focus is on financing scientific innovation in areas of the world currently overlooked by established biotechnology venture funds. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School and a Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology from The Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Rutgers Medical School and Rutgers School of Biomedical Sciences.

Timothy Ayre, President of RMTN, says, "We welcome Dr. Greg Sullivan to the company. His financial and scientific experience will empower us to achieve our twin desires to build balance sheet value and leverage financial and biotechnology innovations."

