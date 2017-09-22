Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh Unveils a New Web Presence for His NYC-Based Plastic Surgery Practice

Potential and returning patients are invited to learn about the plastic surgery and nonsurgical options available at Cosmoplastic Surgery, as well as about Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh's global humanitarian work.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - Long known for his work in the world of plastic surgery, NYC-based Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh recently launched a new website to showcase his surgical work, as well as his scholarly pursuits and humanitarian efforts. The site—www.doctoralizadeh.com—highlights the cosmoplastic surgery he's come to define, his academic research, and Mission: Restore, the nonprofit he founded to improve surgical care and outcomes for victims of trauma in emerging countries.

In terms of plastic surgery, Dr. Alizadeh has extensive experience in a range of applications, including cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. For facial aesthetics, he offers facelift, brow lift, eyelid lift, rhinoplasty, neck lift, and ear surgery, as well as lip, cheek, and chin enhancement. On the body, he performs tummy tucks, liposuction, arm and thigh lifts, body contouring and butt lifts, and labiaplasty surgery, in addition to vein treatments. He also specializes in breast augmentation including revisions, breast lifts, breast reconstruction, and breast reduction for both women and men.

Earlier this year, Dr. Alizadeh oversaw the plastic surgery team that worked with a host of other teams and doctors to separate conjoined twins connected at the base of the spine. His work focused on expanding their skin and soft tissue to provide ample cover for wound closure for this 21-hour surgery.

Beyond plastic surgery, Dr. Alizadeh offers his patients nonsurgical cosmetic solutions in BOTOX® Cosmetic and other muscle-relaxing neuromodulators; JUVEDERM®, Restylane®, and other dermal fillers; fat-reducing Kybella®; fat grafting; laser and ultrasound treatments, such as Sciton Halo® and Forever Young®; peels; dermabrasion; scar reduction; and more.

He also handles skin cancer removal to excise tumors while maximizing a positive aesthetic outcome.

Cosmoplastic Surgery has three plastic surgery offices: one in Manhattan, one in Westchester, and one in Long Island.

Dr. Alizadeh's research focuses on regenerative medicine, and he has participated as principal investigator in more than half a dozen clinical trials for the FDA.

His Mission: Restore has a long-term global focus, impacting doctors and patients in more than 20 countries since the nonprofit began in 1993. More than 1,500 complex reconstructive surgeries have been accomplished by volunteer surgeons working all across the world. In all, the nonprofit is estimated to have impacted more than 100,000 patients through direct services and the training of more than 100 doctors. He is the recipient of the Ellis Island Award, noted in the U.S. Congressional record for his humanitarian contributions.

In addition to the three main focuses of the website, Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh also provides answers to questions frequently asked by patients and others considering plastic surgery, offers a before-and-after photo gallery so people can get a sense of the results of which he is capable, and invites visitors to sign up for the Cosmoplastic Surgery newsletter.