Dr. Louis P. Bucky to Perform Facelift Surgery Live at 2017 Baker Gordon Symposium

Philadelphia plastic surgeon Louis P. Bucky, MD will be demonstrating a tumescent facelift with extended SMAS dissection live at the 51st annual Baker Gordon Symposium

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Dr. Louis P. Bucky, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, is slated to conduct a live facelift procedure at the 51st annual Baker Gordon Symposium for the second time. The esteemed conference is scheduled to take place at Miami's Hyatt Regency Hotel from Thursday, February 9th through Saturday, February 11th, and Dr. Bucky's surgical demonstration -- which will be broadcasted to the audience via closed circuit television -- will begin at 1:30 pm on the first day of the meeting.

Similar to his live facelift surgery at the 49th annual Baker Gordon Symposium in 2015, Dr. Bucky will be performing an innovative technique known as the tumescent facelift, which incorporates the use of fluid to separate tissues for a gentler, more efficient procedure. The operation will include an extended SMAS dissection -- an element that the Philadelphia plastic surgeon is excited to again share with his peers.

"Peer-to-peer education is a great asset for plastic surgeons," states Dr. Bucky. "To be invited back to the esteemed Baker Gordon Symposium to repeat live surgery is a great honor. I am excited that my surgical techniques that maximize patient results while minimizing patient recovery time are becoming widely embraced by my peers."

Having attended the Baker Gordon Symposium every year for over two decades, Dr. Bucky considers it a great honor to be asked to perform live surgery as part of the program. He hopes his fellow plastic surgeons will be able to take something away from his demonstration that helps to enhance the quality of care they are able to provide to their facelift patients.

About the Baker Gordon Symposium

The Baker Gordon Symposium offers the opportunity for plastic surgeons from all across the U.S. to share novel concepts, discuss current trends, and learn about groundbreaking advancements in the field of cosmetic surgery. One of the first aesthetic conferences to showcase live surgery, the annual meeting is regarded for its extremely interactive environment and innovative educational avenues. Along with hosts Dr. Thomas J. Baker and Dr. James M. Stuzin, the Baker Gordon Symposium is jointly provided by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS).

About Louis P. Bucky, MD

Dr. Bucky graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed his general and plastic surgery residencies at Massachusetts General Hospital. At his practice in Philadelphia and Ardmore, PA, he offers an extensive array of aesthetic procedures for the face and body, including facelift surgery, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, and more. For individuals seeking non-surgical cosmetic enhancement, he also provides numerous minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments ranging from CoolSculpting® and laser skin resurfacing to micro-needling and injectables.

