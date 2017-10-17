Dr. Martin Brenner Joins Recursion to Accelerate an Ambitious Plan to Industrialize Drug Discovery

The Industry Veteran Drug Hunter Brings more than a Decade of Experience to Recursion as Chief Scientific Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Recursion Pharmaceuticals, an emerging biotechnology company today announced it has hired Martin Brenner, DVM, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Brenner joins the company after 17 years in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as the VP and Head of Research & Pre-clinical Development at Stoke Therapeutics. Previously, he held the position of Executive Director at Merck where he founded a new research team and led the early Diabetes & NASH portfolio.

Dr. Brenner joins Recursion at an important juncture as the company has validated and is scaling its innovative AI-enabled drug discovery platform and prepares to advance over 100 therapeutic programs through early discovery and into preclinical development. With over a decade of drug discovery experience at world class pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Merck, Dr. Brenner brings deep industry experience and distinguished scientific leadership to the Recursion team. Under the scientific leadership of Dr. Brenner, Recursion will continue to expand its innovative biology discovery platform into new therapeutic areas such as Immunology, Oncology, and Cardiovascular & Metabolic, and advance treatments for dozens of genetic diseases to patients with unmet medical need.

"We're thrilled to have Martin join the team, as his rich drug discovery experience and demonstrated ability to build high-functioning scientific teams will have a major impact on our short term success as we seek to translate our first discoveries to the clinic," said Chris Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Recursion. "But beyond the value of Martin's experience in the short term, he brings with him a burning ambition that aligns perfectly with Recursion's longer term mission to decode biology to radically improve lives."

"With the bold goal to find 100 new treatments by 2025, Recursion has put a stake in the ground to help patients suffering from a wide range of rare diseases and beyond," said Brenner. "And I'm truly excited to join an incredible team and apply my drug-hunting experience to help achieve this goal. Beyond our work to bring treatments to patients in the near term, I'm ecstatic about the potential for augmenting proven technologies like phenotypic screening with Artificial Intelligence to open entirely new paradigms in this industry."

Recursion Pharmaceuticals' discovery platform harnesses the power of automated biology and artificial intelligence to repurpose drugs and shelved assets, as well as discover new chemical entities, mapping them to rare conditions, diseases of inflammation and immuno-oncology, among others. The potential of the platform to bring new treatments to conditions much faster than previous methods has positioned the company in the high-growth stage it is in today.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is an emerging biotechnology company based in Salt Lake City. Recursion combines experimental biology and bioinformatics with artificial intelligence in a massively parallel system to quickly and efficiently identify treatments for any disease which can be modeled at the cellular level. From its initial and continued focus on drug repurposing to treat rare diseases, Recursion has broadened its platform to probe rich data from high-throughput automated screens for a number of indications, including aging, inflammation, infectious disease, oncology, and diagnostics. Recursion's ultimate vision is to leverage technology to build a robust and reliable map of human cellular biology, which would enable a radical shift in the pace and scale at which new treatments could benefit patients. Learn more at www.recursionpharma.com, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

