Dr. Maureen Bakken, Medical Director of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa, Attends an Invite Only Education Seminar by Allergan Medical Institute

Presented by Dr. Mauricio de Maio, "MD Codes™ - Leaders & Visionary Program"

RED DEER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Dr. Maureen Bakken, Medical Director of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa, attended an exclusive invitation held in Toronto, Canada in early Feb 2017. This was an advanced training program sponsored by Allergan for facial rejuvenation (Juvederm, Botox, Latisse, Belkyra).

The internationally renowned Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr. Mauricio de Maio introduces the revolutionary MD Codes™; a series of strategic injection points for advanced dermal filler facial enhancement. Dr. de Maio is a globally-renowned figure in aesthetics, being the Managing Director of his own clinic in South America, and graduating from the Faculty of Medicine of the University Of São Paulo, Brazil, as a Master in Medicine and a Doctor in Science.

As an international expert in the advanced use of botulinum toxin, dermal fillers and non-surgical treatment, Dr. de Maio consults and mentors colleagues worldwide on his latest pioneering therapies. Amongst these superior techniques, are the MD Codes™ and The 8 Point Lift, which harness HA-based facial volumisers to help restore lost scaffolding, volume and elasticity.

He was instructing over 4 days, live demonstrations of his MD Codes™ system. His goal is to globally advance the standardization of facial work to meet the expectations of the consumer.

"An attractive young person is an accident of nature, an attractive older person is a work of art." -- Dr. de Maio