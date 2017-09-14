Dr. Naomi Brooks, Board-Certified Dermatologist in Boise, ID, Announces Her Practice's Sept. 26 Grand Opening

Boise Dermatology in Idaho provides information and patient resources about medical and cosmetic dermatological treatments and self-care advice on its website that went live in August

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Identifying a need for medical and cosmetic treatments and advice from an experienced and qualified dermatologist for the Boise area, Dr. Naomi Brooks has announced that the grand opening of her new dermatology practice is set for Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2017.

The opening follows the August 2017 launch of a new practice website that provides information and resources intended to educate patients about maximizing the health and appearance of their skin, hair, and nails through safe, customized dermatological treatment and self-care regimens.

Boise Dermatology treats both medical and cosmetic dermatological patients of all ages and skin types. Its services range from the diagnosis and treatment of common conditions such as skin cancers, acne, eczema, and psoriasis, to the careful and precise application of cosmetic treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic, Dysport®, and dermal fillers.

Dr. Brooks has been a practicing dermatologist for more than 17 years, and is certified by the American Board of Dermatology. After finishing her medical degree at New Orleans' Tulane School of Medicine, Dr. Brooks completed her dermatological residency at Walter Reed Army Hospital and the National Institutes of Health.

During a consultation, Dr. Brooks will gather relevant information and address any particular medical and/or cosmetic concerns. She may perform a thorough examination with a bright light and a dermatoscope to make note of skin profile and any abnormal lesions. After this, she will lay out the most effective treatment protocols in her opinion, and may also make recommendations for at-home skin care to ensure the look and health of a patient's skin is maintained long term.

Patients should note that while they may come in with an idea of what treatments they would like to receive, Dr. Brooks will only recommend specific treatments and products after an assessment. These recommendations are tailored to the specific patient, with an intent of suiting them to the patient's unique profile and goals.

BoiseDermatology.com has more information that discusses details of the various treatments that are offered at the practice, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, age-specific skin care advice, and other resources.

Dr. Brooks and her team welcome the public to attend Boise Dermatology's ribbon cutting and open house on Sep. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., where they will be giving away three packages for Dysport® and/or Restylane® as part of a Cosmetic Raffle draw. For more information or to enter the draw, contact the practice online or by calling 208.888.0660.