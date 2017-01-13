Dr. Nishant Rao Believes that the Definitive 3 Day Diet Provides Minimal Benefits at Best

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - The Definitive 3 Day Diet is an interesting take on the restoration of gut health through a combination of Ayurvedic and naturalistic techniques. Though it is referred to as a diet, it appears to be more of a break for the digestive system. The 3-day plan consists of intermittent fasting, water, sugar free breakfast, chai tea, bone broth, prebiotics and plenty of rest (and that's only day one). After a close examination of the details, Dr. Nishant Rao Medical Director of Diet Doc Weight Loss believes that the diet or break, does very little to reenergize the digestive system, and does even less in terms of weight loss. "The first concern with this diet is that you cannot accomplish any long-lasting change within only 3 days. We endorse the use of intermittent fasting as a tool, but a single overnight fast is only going to cause a bit of glycogen weight to come off (water weight)," says Dr. Rao.

Also, Dr. Rao believes that while sugar free breakfasts are a no brainer, "Replacing them with low protein starch options (oats, quinoa as referenced in the diet plan) doesn't help to minimize muscle loss which is likely to occur within this scenario." It's not all counterproductive though; the diet's bone broth for lunch option is very good for the gut as since it provides many key nutrients and friendly bacteria. However, Dr. Rao states that, "A true sign of success would be to maintain healthy eating habits without losing muscle which will allow fat loss to continue over time."

Diet Doc's philosophy is that an effective diet program should incorporate ongoing lifestyle changes that encourage long term health and weight loss/maintenance success. In essence, 3-day 'diets' are almost always a fad program which tends to accomplish very little overall. Diet Doc's Jumpstart Diet is a great, affordable alternative for those who wish to improve their digestive health and lose weight rapidly while still consuming 800-1200 calories per day. Diet Doc's Jumpstart Diet used in conjunction with their pharmacy-grade dietary aids such as Low-Dose Naltrexone are helping patients to safely lose up to 20 pounds per month.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

