Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc Prefers Balanced Diet Planning for Weight Loss Over the Alkaline Diet

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Honduran naturalist and holistic health guru, Dr. Sebi might have been best known for his claims that individuals should be only consuming foods that are identified as 'alkalizing plant foods (the alkaline diet)' to support the claim on his website that, "These foods control the acid level in the body, which protects against harmful mucus buildup that compromises organs and leads to the development of disease." Dr. Nishant Rao -- Medical Director of the nationally recognized weight loss program, Diet Doc believes that this particular claim isn't backed up by the facts. "The truth is that food has a very minor impact on the acid level within the body, which is in fact controlled by the lungs and the kidneys." Dr. Rao continues, "The body's normal acidic range is extremely narrow 7.35 to 7.45. Additionally, the pH for blood (which Dr. Sebi's diet is presumably referring to) is different from that of various cells in various parts of the body." Blood pH is highly regulated by the body, to the point where severe health issues can occur if it is thrown out of range.

Also, Dr. Rao warns that dieters should be aware of additional claims that aren't entirely factual. "Sebi's dietary information includes a few dubious statements such as, 'fruit contains protein'." Dr. Rao states that, "The diet's focus on vegetables that offer very little protein will produce weight loss, but that weight will primarily be muscle and will be very short lived, in addition to an overall negative effect on health and hormones." Dr. Rao believes that rather than merely attempting to eat an alkaline-based diet, individuals should opt for doctor-supervised diet planning that can be individual-specific in order to tackle one's dietary needs. While consuming more fruits and vegetables is always a good choice, overall it is more beneficial health-wise to create a nutritionally balanced diet to address the entire body's needs. Diet Doc offers unlimited dietary consulting with nutritional coaches and medical weight loss experts to help you lose weight quickly and safely. Rather than a one-size-fits all mentality, Diet Doc wants to assess your previous weight loss struggles and create specific diet plans based on your body chemistry.

All patients can get started immediately, with appetite suppressants and clinical weight loss aids conveniently shipped to their homes or offices. New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo