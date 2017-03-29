Dr. Nishant Rao Discusses the 8-Hour Diet Intermittent Fasting Window for Weight Loss

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The 8-Hour Diet, created by David Zinczenko tries to utilize a simple diet concept referred to as 'the feeding window.' The diet limits eating to within an 8-hour period which then followed by a 16-hour fasting window within a 24-hour period. The theory is based around intermittent fasting, which is a popular diet technique based on the premise that the human body runs optimally after a period of rest and repair in which the gut is not digesting food. Calorie counting is not adhered to on this diet, though Zinczenko does suggest that portion size should be controlled. There are no forbidden foods on the diet and aside from consuming low-calorie drinks, an individual can eat whatever they choose as long as it remains within their 8-hour window. Also permitted but not required is Zinczenko's 8-minute fat burning exercise program.

Diet Doc's Medical Director, Dr. Nishant Rao finds that the diet shares some common ground with effective weight loss program but still misses the mark. "Diet Doc uses 8-hour feeding windows and occasionally even 6 or 7 in order to decrease glucose and fat utilization during the fasting window," states Dr. Rao. "However only relying on the feeding window is not a reliable way to decrease body fat in a sustainable way, as there are many other variables which can affect fat loss." Dr. Rao is also troubled by the fact that the diet does not recommend that individuals give up unhealthy foods and places all of its success on the feeding window in order to achieve results. Dr. Rao continues, "Diet Doc's methods often adjust feeding windows in the context of specific macro targets to achieve long term weight loss."

While intermittent fasting does offer some benefits, the idea that one does not have to focus on healthy eating or useful exercise is misguided. Furthermore, poor eating habits within any period of time result in nutritional deficiencies that can cause intense hunger during the fasting period. This can of course lead to cheating and binge eating. Instead, Dr. Rao suggests that better meal planning and individualized weight loss plans have more of a lasting impact towards weight loss. At Diet Doc, his patients are seeing weight loss of up to 20 pounds per month by using practical weight loss strategies and medication that eliminate excess hunger and burn fat rapidly.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

