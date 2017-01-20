Dr. Nishant Rao Finds Evidence of Low-Reliability in hCG Drops

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Many dieters are taking hCG (drops, tablets and injections) in addition to their Weight Watchers or other calorie counting diet programs this season to burn fat more rapidly. hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) is the placental glycoprotein hormone whose levels rise during pregnancy. Used since the 1950s as a hormone treatment in conjunction with a very low calorie diet, hCG is purported to signal to the brain where excess fat is stored and enables its release from fatty areas of the body. Dr. Nishant Rao, Medical Director of the nationally recognized weight loss program, Diet Doc, has researched the effectiveness of hCG in its different forms and has found that injections of hCG drops may offer inconsistent results when compared to injections or tablets. "hCG drops come in two different forms: a prescription version and an over the counter homeopathic version. Both options are far inferior to hCG tablets or injections for the following reasons: the prescription drops are very poorly absorbed even though they are the actual prescription hormone, so most of the liquid ends up mixing with saliva and is swallowed." He continues, "hCG that is swallowed is deactivated and ineffective."

Dr. Rao believes that it can become very difficult to give accurate doses when it comes to hCG drops because there is no way to tell exactly how much is being absorbed. Dr. Rao states that, "This results in poor hunger control and leads to diet failure." Also, while hCG drops may have other ingredients like amino acids and vitamins which can improve energy in the short term, the homeopathic drops do not have any of the hCG hormone present. This means the primary benefit of controlling hunger from the hormone is completely absent when using the hCG drops.

Using either the prescription or the homeopathic drops may result in some weight loss, however, a large amount of muscle can be lost under both of those scenarios which severely impairs long-term metabolism. Dr. Rao states that, "This is one of the reasons many people who lose weight on the drops tend to gain it back and have a very hard time with weight maintenance." When using hCG sublingual tablets or troches, or subcutaneous injections there is a very reliable rate of absorption. Furthermore, injections or tablets allow doctors to know exactly how much is being used and can make adjustments to the dose as needed (which can be very important for people who have side effects or who lack significant benefit by administering too low a dose).

Regardless of whichever form is used, Dr. Rao cautions that prescription strength doses of hCG should only be administered under proper medical supervision. Diet Doc offers effective prescription medication and dietary combinations created by experts who have extensive knowledge of medically-assisted weight loss. Unlike the hCG diet's extreme caloric restriction (only 500 calories per day), Diet Doc helps individuals achieve fast and lasting weight loss due to balanced meal planning to provide between 800-1200 calories per day, resulting in weight loss of up to 20 pounds per month.

Diet Doc offers a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products and individualized coaching help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Existing patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month safely and effectively. New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

