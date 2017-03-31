Dr. Peter Damico Celebrates Facial Rejuvenation with PRP at His Fort Worth Practice

PRP injections for skin rejuvenation, often referred to as "vampire facials," have been growing in popularity in recent years. Dr. Peter J. Damico is celebrating the one-year anniversary of PRP at his Fort Worth practice in March 2017

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Weather fluctuations, pollution, UV damage, and several other daily stressors can impact the look and feel of our skin -- and with bustling lifestyles, that can leave little to no time to give your face the much-needed TLC it deserves. But experienced skincare provider Dr. Peter J. Damico offers a solution in PRP at his Fort Worth practice. He first added the treatment to his practice in March of 2016, and is now officially celebrating the one-year anniversary of treating patients seeking its benefits.

PRP is a treatment that has been used for years with great success to heal sports injuries and stimulate hair growth, and has been found to be able to improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, scarring, sun damage, and even dark under-eye circles.

The treatment has gained a legion of followers through the years because there are no substances used besides ones found in the patient's own body, making the possibility of side effects and adverse reactions virtually non-existent.

The acronym "PRP" stands for Platelet-Rich Plasma. This substance is derived from the patients' own blood, which is drawn from one of their arms. This extracted blood is spun inside a machine called a centrifuge, where it becomes separated into various components. The concentrated platelets (cells that facilitate healing and the blood's ability to clot) from the blood are filtered out and collected, as they contain valuable growth factors and proteins. These platelets are processed to create what is known as PRP.

When this plasma is injected into carefully selected areas by a trained and licensed professional such as Dr. Damico, the proteins and growth factors in the platelets accelerate collagen production and tissue regeneration. These healing processes result in fewer fine lines and wrinkles, more even skin tone and pigmentation, and an overall healthy and youthful radiance in the skin.

While the results of PRP alone can last up to 18 months, Dr. Damico enhances its effectiveness greatly by strategically combining it with other complementary treatments. Dr. Damico has found that it works especially well with microneedling, as both accelerate the skin's production of collagen, and each treatment's benefits enhance the other's.

Skin Care Fort Worth also offers a range of other treatments for skin beauty and health, including BOTOX®, Juvederm® and other dermal fillers, and chemical peels. He also offers Kybella® for double chin reduction, laser hair removal, and more.

To book an appointment for PRP, contact Skin Care Fort Worth online or call (817) 738-9268.