Dr. Rao Advises That Anti-Inflammatory Diets May Not be Comprehensive Enough To Protect the Heart and Promote Weight Loss

JACKSON, MS--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Many dieters are trying the Apple Cider Vinegar Diet (ACV) to promote weight loss as well as a healthier lifestyle. Having been consumed for centuries to cure a number of ailments, it is gaining popularity in the alternative health world with claims that it can lower blood sugar, eliminate acid reflux and ramp up one's metabolism for increased weight loss to name only a few benefits. Proponents of apple cider vinegar use also believe in its anti-inflammatory effects. Inflammatory conditions, as we now know are linked to the onset of obesity and other complications which stem from being overweight. Thusly, apple cider vinegar's anti-inflammatory properties are considered to have positive effects on weight management, by restoring properly functioning gut bacteria among other things.

Anti-inflammatory diets do have a range of health benefits including sustainable weight loss and improvements to one's health. However, apple cider vinegar and anti-inflammatory diets generally are not useful for those who are already suffering from a sluggish metabolism. Dr. Rao, Medical Director of Diet Doc medical weight loss states that, "While the anti-inflammatory diet is often recommended for people with metabolic syndrome as a way to improve general health markers, reduce inflammation and lose weight," Dr. Rao continues, "metabolic syndrome involves many factors ranging from elevated triglycerides, to elevated blood pressure, elevated fasting glucose and an excessive amount of body fat. It may be that for individuals with metabolic syndrome, the anti-inflammatory diet alone isn't enough to protect the heart or that the degree of reduced inflammation brought on by the diet cannot sufficiently decrease cardiovascular inflammatory markers." Additionally, no studies have shown that apple cider vinegar results in quick weight loss, though some longer term weight loss benefits have been shown.

Diet Doc's team of medical researchers have instead sought to formulate customized diet plans to specifically address metabolic syndrome and inflammation by tackling all issues that lead to weight gain. "Instead of a diet that is merely focused on inflammation -- which the research says is insufficient anyway to provide long term benefit, Diet Doc creates custom diets which improve all risks associated with metabolic syndrome," states Dr. Rao.

When choosing a diet plan, consider making permanent lifestyle choices that will not only result in short-term progress, but long-term weight maintenance effects as well as health-related benefits. Diet Doc offers a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products and individualized coaching help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Existing patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month safely and effectively. New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

