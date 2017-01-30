Dr. Robert Hariri, stem cell pioneer and chairman of MYOS RENS Technology, states that 'healthy muscle is key to overall health and wellness'

Company's Fortetropin® is the only natural ingredient clinically proven to reduce serum myostatin and increase lean body mass

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - According to Dr. Robert Hariri, U.S. Chairman of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ : MYOS), "the muscle company™," speaking recently on the importance of muscle health:

"It is becoming increasingly apparent that muscle is a master regulatory tissue which is critical to metabolic and physiologic stability. In fact, building and maintaining lean muscle mass is one of the most important and actionable aspects of preserving overall health and wellness."

"Lean and healthy muscle equals strong bodies, and strong bodies allow us to lead healthier lives even in the face of physical and mental challenges. Whether you want to get more fit, recover faster, or increase your metabolism, muscle is the key to overcoming your body's current limitations."

As Dr. Hariri, both an M.D. and a Ph.D., continued, "It has become clear that myostatin is a key clinical target to address fundamental issues such as sarcopenia, inflammation and aging. MYOS RENS continues to lead in the development of products that target myostatin, and we believe, is the only company that has a safe and effective product on the market to modulate myostatin."

Myostatin, a TGF-β protein, is a negative regulator of muscle growth. In everyday language, that means that myostatin is a compound with negative effects on muscle growth. Therefore, inhibition of myostatin has been investigated as a therapeutic modality by several biotechnology companies for its efficacy in the restoration of muscle lost through diseases and as a normal consequence of aging.

Not only has MYOS RENS Technology been at the forefront of research in this area, it is the first and only company to have actual myostatin-reducing OTC products on the market. Their proprietary product, Fortetropin®, has been clinically proven to reduce serum myostatin levels, leading to increases in muscle size and lean body mass, leading to increases in muscle size and lean body mass. And Fortetropin® is the first safe and all-natural agent clinically shown to improve muscle bulk when used in conjunction with resistance training. These results have been reported in peer-reviewed scientific literature.

No prescription drug can inhibit myostatin

In this vital area of health and wellness, there is no approved prescription drug to rebuild lost muscle by inhibiting myostatin. Fortetropin®, a non-prescription OTC product, stands alone as an effective myostatin-reducing agent.

Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS RENS Technology, Inc., noted that "increased attention is being paid to muscle health and the role that muscle and muscular activity plays in regulating or influencing aging, mental acuity, vigor, balance, and other areas throughout a person's life.

Other companies have entered the arena, but MYOS RENS expects to maintain its leadership in researching, formulating, and manufacturing products promoting muscle health and growth.

"I am keenly aware of the growth in interest here. In fact, I read the presentation of Sarepta Therapeutics presented to 9000 investors at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. This organization, as well as others, is targeting musculoskeletal diseases, an expanding sphere of scientific focus. This interest validates that we are on course with our ambitious, but realistic, plan for future development, outlined below.

Launch new products targeting specific applications and demographics

Clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® in diseases such as sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) and cachexia (loss of muscle due to diseases).

Clinical evaluation of effects of Fortetropin® on wellness and aging.

Evaluation of Fortetropin® and further isolation of active molecules towards the goal of developing more potent products and potential therapeutic applications.

Aggressively encouraging and investigating partnership opportunities.

