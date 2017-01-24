Dr. Scholl Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant to John Marshall's Chinese IP Resource Center

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The Chinese Intellectual Property Resource Center at The John Marshall Law School has received a $100,000 grant from the Dr. Scholl Foundation to continue developing its U.S.-China Intellectual Property Exchange Program. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Scholl Foundation has awarded the grant to John Marshall's Chinese Intellectual Property Resource Center.

The CIPRC offers a holistic approach to educating and cultivating IP professionals in China, Taiwan and the US while promoting respect for both the rule of law and jury system and helping to create a synergy between advancing technologies and law.

Support from the Dr. Scholl Foundation will help John Marshall's CIPRC to continue developing programs, including short-term education exchanges for Chinese patent examiners and Taiwanese judges and a month-long immersion program for U.S. law students.

The Dr. Scholl Foundation was established in 1947 by William M. Scholl, M.D. It is a private foundation, chiefly focused on investing in education, social services and healthcare.

Since its founding in 2009, the CIPRC has been at the forefront in developing an international partnership between the US and China on intellectual property issues. The CIPRC's programs have benefitted more than 1,000 Chinese IP specialists, lawyers, patent examiners and re- examiners, judges and scholars who have effected change in their legal and legislative systems as a result of knowledge gained from the CIPRC's programs.

About The John Marshall Law School

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2017 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 5th, its Trial Advocacy Program 19th and its Intellectual Property Law Program 21st in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.