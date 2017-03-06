Dr. Shore's Workshop on Awareness, Acceptance and Appreciation is a Great Success

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Shema Kolainu - Hear our Voices, the school and center for autism an educational organization dedicated to the support and education of individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) held its free workshop at Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. February's workshop focused on making the lives of autistics more productive and fulfilling through awareness, acceptance and appreciation. Autistics, their families; and therapists, professors, and other health care professionals are the targeted persons in Tuesday's program.

Acclaimed author and Assistant Professor at Adelphi University, Dr. Stephen Shore discussed biomedical, behavioral, educational/developmental, and sensory intervention techniques which, when properly applied, enable autistic population achieve significant success.

Dr. Shore has a mission of improving lives of individuals with autism through exploring the "3 A's of Autism" that individuals, organizations, and even entire countries experience.

An autobiographical structure combining experiences of others on the autism spectrum, of making fulfilling and productive lives for individuals with autism.

Sensory issues cannot only be dangerous but are often undetectable. Hence, Dr. Shore illustrated how environmental factors can also benefit the general population as well. He stressed, drawing on Albert Einstein's famous quote: "Everybody is genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."

The session ends with generalizing focus on strengths-based thinking to the rest of humanity and finally, to the audience themselves who interacted with Dr. Shore through questions and answers.

About Shema Kolainu

Shema Kolainu - Hear our Voices, is a pioneer in the field of special needs education and has earned a reputation of the most respected leader in autism education. The workshop series is a great opportunity to gain knowledge from some of the best resources in the field of autism. "Autism doesn't discriminate," Dr. Joshua Weinstein CEO & Founder, says. "It's across the board."

NYC Council Autism Initiative Funding makes the workshops possible. The next workshop will be in March 28th, 2017. Admissions are free of charge. If you would like to partake in their programs, please send an email to communications@skhov.org or join us on www.shemakolainu.org. You can always catch the replay on the webinar platform www.skautismwebinars.org. Also, please note that icare4autism 2017 International Conference will be held in July 5 and 6 at the Pennsylvania Hotel in NYC.

