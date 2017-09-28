Dragon Jade International Limited Selects PCG Advisory Group for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Services

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Dragon Jade International Limited ( OTCQX : DGJI), a developer and marketer of next generation herbal and nutritional products, and a supplier of medical devices and related services, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory Group as the company's Investor Relations and Corporate Communications agency of record.

"As we embark upon the next chapters in the evolution and growth of Dragon Jade, we feel it is imperative to retain an agency that can aid us in communicating our story to the investment and medical communities, including the patient population we intend to serve," stated Dr. Steve Lai, Executive Director and CEO of Dragon Jade International. "We sought a leading agency that offered an encompassing platform, along with a staff capable of refining our corporate messaging and articulating Dragon Jade's story to this wide and varied group of stakeholders. We believe PCG possesses the key attributes that will provide the communication services Dragon Jade is in need of at this time."

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group, stated, "It was clear to me that Dragon Jade's strong management team has the vision and ability to execute on the opportunities they have created with their business plan. We very much look forward to introducing Dragon Jade to our investor network and to growing awareness of the exciting products and services the Company will be offering. We are extremely pleased at becoming Dragon Jade's Investor and Corporate Communications agency of record."

About Dragon Jade

Dragon Jade International Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group") is focused on identifying, developing and marketing the next generation of herbal and natural products that improve people's lives. The Group is positioned to leverage proven resources that allow us to assess, enhance and realize the commercial potential of herbal and biotechnological discoveries. The Group strives to develop and offer to the market the broadest selection of cost-effective healthy living products, which shall deliver substantial returns to investors. More information on Dragon Jade, visit the Company's website: https://www.dragonjade.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Dragon Jade International Limited. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; manufacturing difficulties or delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Dragon Jade's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information", which is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and https://www.dragonjade.com/