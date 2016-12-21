DragonWave inc. to announce third quarter year 2017 results on January 11, 2017

OTTAWA, CANADA--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) - DragonWave Inc. (TSX:DWI)(NASDAQ:DRWI) a leading global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced that it will report its third quarter year 2017 results after the close of markets in North America on January 11, 2017. The company will discuss the results on a conference call and webcast on January 12, 2017 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Toll-free North America Dial-in: (877) 312-9202

International Dial-in: (408) 774-4000

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at http://investor.dragonwaveinc.com/events.cfm.

An archive of the webcast will be available at the same link.

About DragonWave

DragonWave® is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave's corporate headquarters is located in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwaveinc.com.

