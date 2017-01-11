DragonWave Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results

OTTAWA, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - DragonWave Inc. (TSX:DWI)(NASDAQ:DRWI) a leading global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. All figures are in U.S. dollars and were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $10.2 million, compared with $13.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Revenue from the Nokia channel decreased to 22% of total revenue, versus 24% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Gross profit before inventory provisions was 28.3% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, compared to 31.9% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. There was a $0.2 million inventory provision taken in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, while there was a $0.4 million inventory provision taken in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for the most directly comparable measure to gross profit before inventory provisions when calculated in accordance with GAAP and presented in DragonWave's financial statements.

Operating expenses increased by $0.1 million from $6.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 to $7.0 million in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 was ($4.1) million or ($0.72) per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to shareholders of ($3.9) million or ($0.96) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

"Our third quarter revenue performance was disappointing, as operating challenges did not allow us to continue to make the progress that we have been achieving up to this point." said DragonWave President & CEO, Peter Allen. "With stronger backlog, we remain focused on eliminating these challenges in Q4, and restoring progress on our renewal and restructuring strategy to improve revenue and margin."

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.5 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, compared to $7.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Expressed in US $000's except share amounts (Unaudited) As at As at November 30, February 29, 2016 2016 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,486 4,277 Trade receivables 13,442 18,986 Inventory 22,086 22,702 Other current assets 2,017 2,777 42,031 48,742 Long Term Assets Property and equipment 2,873 3,702 Intangible assets 407 623 3,280 4,325 Total Assets 45,311 53,067 Liabilities Current Liabilities Debt facility 17,030 22,152 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,202 23,832 Deferred revenue 617 1,944 Deferred tax liability 281 294 Warrant liability 435 117 41,565 48,339 Long Term Liabilities Deferred revenue 514 498 Warrant liability 3,061 3 3,575 501 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) Capital stock 228,435 221,128 Contributed surplus 9,772 9,235 Deficit (230,382 ) (218,225 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,618 ) (9,618 ) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (1,793 ) 2,520 Non-controlling interest 1,964 1,707 Total Equity 171 4,227 Total Liabilities and Equity 45,311 53,067 Shares issued and outstanding 6,104,008 3,020,069